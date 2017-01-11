Western Mustangs This Week January 11-15

Now that classes are back in full swing, so is the purple and white athletic schedule with 13 teams in action this week. However, only four offer fans the opportunity to see the Mustangs compete in London, with women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s hockey, and men’s hockey at home for at least one of their scheduled matchups.

Women’s Volleyball

Sunday, January 15 at Windsor – 1 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs return from a European tour that saw them compete with teams from all over the world during the holiday break, and are set to return to OUA action. First on the docket for the 8-0 Mustangs are the Lancers.

Windsor holds a 3-4 record heading into the weekend, good for fifth place in the OUA West. While Western’s offence is among the best in the province, Lancers libero Carleigh Bailey can be expected to hold her own against the purple and white attack as she’s averaging a league leading 4.96 digs per set.

Men’s Volleyball

Sunday, January 15 at Windsor – 3 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s Volleyball returns to the court after a solid second place showing at the York Excalibur Classic, where they beat Queen’s (3-2), York (3-2), and Japan’s Budo University (3-2) before falling to Nipissing (2-3).

Western returns to the OUA schedule on Sunday when they make the trip down to Windsor. The Lancers will be heading into the matchup hungry for a win, with their winless record matched by only Trent. One athlete to be on the lookout for, however, is Brad Gyemi. The software engineering student averages 4.7 points per set, and 4.05 kills per set, while the highest scoring Mustang averages 3.3 and 2.59 respectively.

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, January 11 at Windsor – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, January 14 vs Windsor – 1 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

Western is in action this week with a rare home-at-home series against the Windsor Lancers. Windsor will have the home court advantage on Wednesday, while Saturday will see the Mustangs return to Alumni Hall.

Historically, Windsor is one of the most dominant programs in the OUA. This year, Queen’s has taken over as the preeminent threat, but the Lancers remain in close contention. Their accuracy is perhaps their greatest strength, with an OUA leading field goal percentage of 41%.

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday, January 11 at Windsor – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, January 14 vs Windsor – 3 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

The Mustangs will twice take on the Lancers this week, first heading down to Windsor on Wednesday taking on hosting responsibilities on Saturday.

The Lancers head into the week with a 6-4 record, led by guards Micqueel Martin, and Mitch Farrell. The duo average 16.7 and 16 points per game respectively, with Farrell also dominating on the boards with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, January 13 vs Ryerson – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio 94.9 FM

Saturday, January 14 vs Brock – 7 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s hockey will begin their weekend by hosting one of the OUA’s top teams, with the Ryerson Rams coming down on Friday, followed by a Saturday matchup against Brock.

The Rams’ 13-4-1 record puts them second in the OUA West, while the 10-8-1 Badgers rank fifth. Western comes into the week with a 6-10-2 mark, with the Mustangs battling Waterloo for the final playoff spot in the division.

Women’s Hockey

Saturday, January 14 vs Laurentian – 4 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Sunday, January 15 vs Nipissing – 4 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs finish off their five-game home stand this week, hosting Laurentian and Nipissing at Thompson Arena.

Nipissing can be expected to be the tougher of the two opponents as a strong defensive corps and talented goaltenders have allowed the team to maintain one of the lowest goals-against averages in the league. Laurentian, however, offers a greater offensive threat. The Voyageurs average 2.93 goals per game, an average second only to Guelph.

Track and Field

Friday, January 13 – Saturday, January 14 – at Windsor Can-Am Classic

The Mustangs returned from training camp over the weekend and are immediately jumping back into competition. This week will see Western head down to Windsor for the Can-Am Classic.

Strong performances in late November have the Mustangs entering the weekend on top of the first U Sports rankings of the season with the men’s team coming in at number two, while the women’s team is listed as the number one squad in the country. The two teams will be looking to expand on their strong start this weekend, when they take on some of the best athletes in the country at the Can-Am Classic.

Swimming

Saturday, January 14 – at Toronto

The Mustangs are back in the pool for competition for the first time since the OUA Fairweather Division Championships, where both the men’s and women’s team placed second overall. The event also saw 14 individual podium finishes across 39 events.

This meet will see Western go head to head with the Varsity Blues, who swept the Fairweather Division Championships in late November.

Wrestling

Saturday, January 14 – at Brock Open

Western’s men’s and women’s wrestling teams will head to the Brock Open this weekend in St. Catharines, with the men looking to move up the U Sports Top 10 and the women looking to break on to the rankings.

The men’s team has been a fixture on the Top 10 since it’s season debut in November, in part thanks to the performance of Caleb Rutner. The Social Sciences student has four podium finishes under his belt this season, and can be expected to continue to lead the Mustangs. On the women’s side, Julie Steffler and Michalia Walls have posted impressive results this season.

Fencing

Saturday, January 14 – Sunday, January 15 – at Carleton Open

The Mustangs are back in action this weekend as they head on the road for their sixth event of the season. The team will travel to Ottawa for the Carleton Open in preparation for OUA Championships, held in February.

Ringette

Friday, January 13 – Sunday, January 15 – Waterloo Tournament

Only a few weeks removed from their second place finish at the University Challenge Cup, the Mustangs are back in tournament action once again. This weekend will see the team travel to Waterloo to compete in the two-day Waterloo Tournament.

This weekend will see the Mustangs compete in Waterloo as they look to hone their skills before the AA Provincial Championship in March.

Men’s and Women’s Squash

Saturday, January 14 – Jesters Event at McMaster

The Mustangs men’s and women’s squash teams will head to Hamilton this week as they compete in a Jesters League event at McMaster. This weekend’s competition will be the first for the women’s team since last semester, while the men’s squad is coming off of a 5-4 win over Navy this past weekend. Both teams will be looking to use this weekend’s event to further prepare for the OUA Championships in early February.