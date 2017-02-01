Mustangs This Week February 1-5

The OUA regular season is beginning to wind down for many teams, while women’s and men’s squash head into championship competition this weekend. Three Western squads are in action on campus this weekend with women’s hockey, and men’s and women’s volleyball all at home, with eight teams heading on the road to compete.

Women’s Volleyball

Saturday, February 4 vs. Windsor – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The U SPORTS No. 8 Mustangs are back in Alumni Hall this weekend to host the Windsor Lancers in their second meeting of the season. Saturday’s match will pit one of the league’s highest scoring offences against one of the most comprehensive defences the OUA has to offer.

Western averages 15.8 points per set to sit third overall, while having one of the most efficient and dominating hitters in the nation in Kelsey Veltman. However, her swing may not be as effective this week, as Windsor has been able to rely on libero Carleigh Bailey to keep rallies going. The Human Kinetics student leads the OUA in digs per set and forms the backbone of the Lancers defence.

Men’s Volleyball

Saturday, February 4 vs. Windsor – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Fresh off of two wins over Brock, men’s volleyball will host Windsor at Alumni Hall on Saturday evening in pursuit of their seventh victory of the season. The two teams last met on the court on January 15 when Western swept the Lancers in three.

This week, Windsor can be expected to pose a bigger challenge. Brad Gyemi, who holds the highest point total for the Lancers, was absent from the previous matchup. His 4.1 points per set exceed that of everyone on the purple and white roster, receiving his best competition from Bryn Ramsay’s 3.4.

Women’s Hockey

Friday, February 3 vs. Queen’s – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio

Women’s hockey returns to Thompson Arena on Friday to host the Queen’s Gaels and attempt to secure their 11th win of the season.

Queen’s is currently tied for fourth place in the league with an 8-4-6-0 record, and enter this week on an eight-game winning streak. In order to end that streak Western will need to slow down the duo of Addi Hallady and Nadia Larocca, who have combined for 16 goals this season. However, if they want to extend their winning streak the Gaels will need to find a way to stop Lyndsay Kirkham who’s netted 14 herself this year, good for third among all OUA players.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, February 3 at Concordia – 7:30 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 4 at UQTR – 2 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s hockey will take a road trip to Montreal this weekend for their penultimate weekend of regular season action. Concordia and UQTR are lined up to take on the Mustangs in a pair of games that could determine playoff positioning.

Concordia will head into the weekend ranked third in the OUA East with a 16-7-2 record, while UQTR sits fifth in the same conference. Both teams are among the highest scoring in the league, averaging a respective 3.96 and 3.75 goals per game, meaning that netminder Greg Dodds and the entire purple and white defence corps will need to be in peak form this weekend to help the Mustangs continue their push for the post-season.

Men’s and Women’s Squash

Friday, February 3 – Saturday, February 4 – OUA Championships in Waterloo

OUA Banner Season begins this Friday with the OUA Squash Championships set to be hosted by the University of Waterloo. The Mustangs women’s squad will be looking to capture their first Ontario title since 2013, while the men’s team is aiming to extend their unprecented streak of 33 consecutive titles that began during the 1983-84 season.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, February 3 at Algoma – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 4 at Algoma – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs will make the trek up to Sault Ste. Marie this weekend for back-to-back games against the Algoma Thunderbirds as Western looks to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Algoma heads into the weekend ranked fifth in the OUA West with a 1-13 record. The Thunderbirds have struggled to find their footing throughout the season despite holding the highest three-point percentage in the league.

That shooting prowess was on display back in November when the Thunderbirds connected on 50% of their three-pointers to upset the then U SPORTS No. 1 Carleton Ravens 68-57.

Men’s Basketball

Friday, February 3 at Algoma – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 4 at Algoma – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Western will look to paint Northern Ontario purple this weekend as they head to Sault Ste. Marie for a pair of games against Algoma.

The matchup can be expected to be competitive and tightly contested as the two teams sport nearly identical records as the Thunderbirds sit at 4-10 on the season, while Western holds a 3-11 record. Along with their records, the two teams are close in many statistical categories, although the Mustangs score and average of 5.1 points-per-game more than the Thunderbirds.

Ringette

Friday, February 3 vs. Guelph – 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 vs. Waterloo-Greer – 1:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 vs. Richmond Hill – 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 5 vs. Cambridge – 1:30 p.m.

Ringette will head to Richmond Hill this weekend for their last tournament before the AA Provincials. The team will take on Guelph, Waterloo-Greer, Richmond Hill, and Cambridge in the three-day contest.

The Mustangs have already competed against their upcoming opponents this year, most frequently taking on Waterloo-Greer. The Western record against Waterloo-Greer stands at 1-2-1 this season, while holding a 2-0 advantage over Guelph. Western was narrowly edged out in their only contest against Richmond Hill this year, while Cambridge has battled against the Mustangs three times already.

Track and Field

Friday, February 3 – Saturday, February 4 at Armory Collegiate Invitational

Saturday, February 4 at York Open

The Track and Field team will be split between two different meets this week, with part of the team heading to New York for the Armoury Collegiate Invitational, while others will head to Toronto for the York Open.

Those in New York will compete against 48 other teams from across Canada and the United States in the annual invitational presented by the United States Marine Corps. The York Open will allow for teams across the OUA to test out the competition in anticipation of February’s OUA Championships.

Fencing

Saturday, February 4 – Sunday, February 5 at Vango Winter Open

The OUA Championships are on the horizon for the Mustangs and this weekend they’ll head to Markham for the Vango Winter Open. The event is the final one on the schedule before OUA Championships begin, with the women’s championship set for February 11-12 in Kingston, while the men’s championship goes a week later from February 18-19 in St. Catharines.