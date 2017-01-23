Mustangs Sunday Scoreboard

Western Mustangs Scoreboard – Sunday, January 22, 2017

Below is a summary of scores from the Western Mustangs teams in action on Sunday, January 22, 2017

Women’s Hockey

Western 4 – York 1

Game Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/1/22/womens-hocke​y-vs-york-01-22-17.aspx​

Women’s Volleyball

Western 3 – Brock 0

Game Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/1/22/womens-volle​yball-vs-brock-01-22-17.aspx​

Men’s Volleyball

Western 3 – Brock 0

Game Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/1/22/mens-volleyb​all-vs-brock-01-22-17.aspx​