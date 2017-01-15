Mustangs Scoreboard January 15
Western Mustangs Scoreboard – Sunday, January 15, 2017
Below is a summary of scores from the Western Mustangs teams in action on Sunday, January 15, 2017
Women’s Volleyball
Western 3 – Windsor 0
Game Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/1/15/womens-volleyball-vs-windsor-01-15-17.aspx
Men’s Volleyball
Western 3 – Windsor 0
Game Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/1/15/mens-volleyball-vs-windsor-01-15-17.aspx
Women’s Hockey
Nipissing 3 – Western 1
Game Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/1/15/womens-hockey-vs-nipissing-01-15-17.aspx
