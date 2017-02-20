Mustangs Scoreboard February 19
Western Mustangs Scoreboard – Sunday, February 19, 2017
Below is a summary of scores from the Western Mustangs teams in action on Sunday, February 19, 2017
Badminton – OUA Championship
Mustangs take the silver medal
1. Toronto
2. Western
3. McMaster
Event Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/2/19/badminton-oua-championship-2017.aspx
Curling – OUA Championship
Women’s
Western 5 – Lakehead 8
Day Four Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/2/16/curling-2017-oua-championships.aspx
Men’s
Western 3 – Queen’s 6
Day Four Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/2/16/curling-2017-oua-championships.aspx
Men’s Fencing – OUA Championship
1. Toronto – 254 points
2. Carleton – 230 points
3. RMC – 173 points
7. Western – 128 points
Event Recap: http://westernmustangs.ca/news/2017/2/19/fencing-2017-oua-mens-fencing-championship.aspx
Men’s Squash – Hoehn Cup
Western 2 – Navy 7 – Consolation Final
