Mustangs Scoreboard February 19

Western Mustangs Scoreboard – Sunday, February 19, 2017

Below is a summary of scores from the Western Mustangs teams in action on Sunday, February 19, 2017

Badminton – OUA Championship

Mustangs take the silver medal

1. Toronto

2. Western

3. McMaster

Event Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/2/19/badminton-ou​a-championship-2017.aspx​

Curling – OUA Championship

Women’s

Western 5 – Lakehead 8

Day Four Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/2/16/curling-2017​-oua-championships.aspx​

Men’s

Western 3 – Queen’s 6

Day Four Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/2/16/curling-2017​-oua-championships.aspx​

Men’s Fencing – OUA Championship

1. Toronto – 254 points

2. Carleton – 230 points

3. RMC – 173 points

7. Western – 128 points

Event Recap: http:​//westernmustangs.​ca/news/2017/2/19/fencing-2017​-oua-mens-fencing-championship​.aspx​

Men’s Squash – Hoehn Cup

Western 2 – Navy 7 – Consolation Final