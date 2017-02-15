Mustangs Schedule This Week

Championship season is in full swing for the Mustangs, as five teams compete for OUA titles this week. Badminton, men’s and women’s curling, men’s fencing, and figure skating will all have the opportunity to bring home a banner, while another six teams will be in regular season action, and men’s squash competes for a title in the United States.

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, February 15 vs. Brock – 6 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio

Saturday, February 18 vs. McMaster – 1 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The final week of the regular season has arrived, and the Mustangs are heading into their final two games as the 11th ranked team for the OUA playoffs. Western will be looking to lock down or move up the rankings this week with a pair of contests against Brock and McMaster, who are currently ranked eighth and third respectively.

Brock will be first up on the schedule, making their way to Alumni Hall on Wednesday night. Currently holding an 8-9 record, the Badgers roster boasts the OUA’s top scorer in Kira Cornelissen, who’s averaging 20 points per game, however the forward has been sidelined since January 21. Even without their leading forward the Badgers have won four of their last five contests.

Following Wednesday night’s matchup, the Mustangs will host McMaster on Saturday for Senior Day. The Marauders come into the week as the number two team in the nation on the latest U SPORTS Top 10, holding a 15-2 record. In order to come out on top, Western will need to find a way to limit the success of the OUA’s second leading scorer in Danielle Boiago. The veteran guard has averaged 19.4 points per game this season and has failed to hit double digits only once this year, way back on November 23 against Guelph.

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday, February 15 vs. Brock – 8 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio

Saturday, February 18 vs. McMaster – 3 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s basketball will close out the regular season in Alumni Hall as they’re set to host both Brock and McMaster this week.

The Badgers are the top ranked team in the OUA Central Division after going 13-4, and will head into the week an eight-game winning streak. Dani Elgadi, the top rebounder in the OUA, is the player to watch on the Badgers roster and is likely to play a big role both offensively and defensively.

McMaster is likely to rely on Connor Gilmore on the floor, as the forward is among the highest scoring athletes in the league, averaging 19.8 points per outing. The Marauders can also be expected to head into Alumni Hall with something to prove after going 5-5 in the New Year, including winning only one of their last four contests.

Women’s Volleyball

Friday, February 17 vs. Trent – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 18 vs. Toronto – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The final pair of Mustangs regular season home games are scheduled for this weekend, with both Trent and the defending CIS Champion Varsity Blues making the trip to Alumni Hall.

Saturday’s matchup against the Varsity Blues can be considered the marquee event of the weekend, as it will pit two of the OUA’s strongest teams against one another on Senior Day at Alumni Hall. Toronto is undefeated and has only given up seven sets this season, with only two of their games going to a fifth and deciding set. The teams are well matched offensively, and each boast one of the top two point generators in the league, with Kelsey Veltman topping the Mustangs scoresheet and Alina Dormann leading the way for the Varsity Blues.

Men’s Volleyball

Friday, February 17 vs. Trent – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 18 vs. Toronto – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s volleyball will take the court for their final two home games of the regular season this weekend, as Trent and Toronto will travel to London, with the game against the Varsity Blues on Saturday also serving as Senior Day.

The 2016-17 season marks the first for Trent in the OUA, and the team is in the process of making the transition away from the OCAA. The Excalibur have gone winless this year, currently holding a 0-14 record. Toronto will likely prove to be the tougher matchup of the weekend, with the Varsity Blues holding a 6-8 record, and having split their last four games with wins over Brock and Trent, along with losses to McMaster and York.

Women’s Hockey

Saturday, February 18 at Queen’s – 7 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Women’s hockey will bring an end to the regular season on Saturday with a rematch against the Queen’s Gaels. The matchup is an important one for both teams, with the Gaels trailing the fifth place Mustangs by only a single point in the standings.

Earlier in the year the Mustangs topped Queen’s 6-3 despite being down two goals after the first period. Addi Halladay has been the most reliable member of the Gaels offence, scoring 11 goals including one against the Mustangs. While the Mustangs will have to contend with Halladay, the Gaels will need to find a way to stop the OUA’s leading scorer in Lyndsay Kirkham. The senior is first in the league with 30 points, and sits second overall with 19 goals, including scoring four hat tricks this season.

Curling

Thursday, February 16 – Monday, February 20 – OUA Championships at UOIT

The OUA curling banners will be on the line this week as the top university curlers in the province descend upon the OUA Championships at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club.

In order to capture the titles the Mustangs will need to knock off the defending champion Laurier Golden Hawks. Laurier’s claimed both the men’s and women’s banners for the past two seasons, with the women’s side also taking the title in 2014. Last season saw the Mustangs women’s team just miss the podium with a fourth place finish, while the men’s team narrowly missed a spot in the quarterfinals, losing a tiebreaker to Toronto.

Figure Skating

Tuesday, February 14 – Wednesday, February 15 – OUA Championship at Brock

Championship season continues this week as the Mustangs figure skaters will have the opportunity to test their skills against the best the league has to offer on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mustangs will be looking for another podium finish this year, after beating McMaster in a tiebreaker to take second place in 2016, and winning the title in 2015.

Men’s Fencing

Saturday, February 18 – Sunday, February 19 – OUA Championship at Brock

One week after women’s fencing won the OUA Championship to end a drought that stretched across two decades, the men will have an opportunity to bring home another banner. Last year saw the Mustangs take fourth place overall, with the men’s epee team earning a silver medal to lead the way for the purple and white.

Badminton

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 19 – OUA Championship at York

Championship season continues with the Mustangs badminton team, who will head to Toronto in pursuit of an OUA title. Western will be looking to unseat the defending champion Toronto Varsity Blues and aim to capture the OUA crown for the second time in four years.

Track and Field

Friday, February 17 – Saturday, February 18 at Guelph Last Chance

Members of the Mustangs roster will have one last chance to qualify for next week’s OUA Championships, with the Guelph Last Chance meet coming up on Saturday.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will attend the meet ranked among the best in the nation, with the men’s team currently sitting in fifth in the U SPORTS Top 10, and the women’s team in fourth.

Men’s Squash

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 19 – Hoehn Cup

Just two weeks after winning their 34th consecutive OUA Championship, the Mustangs are back in action and heading south. The team will travel to Massachusetts to test their skills against their American counterparts, as they look to capture the Hoehn Cup for the second time in five seasons.