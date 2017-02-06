Kirkham, Abdulahi Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s hockey player Lyndsay Kirkham and men’s track athlete Ramzi Abdulahi have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending February 5.

Kirkham, a Social Sciences student from Cranbrook, B.C., helped the Mustangs snap the Queen’s Gaels eight-game winning streak and extend Western’s streak to three games with a 6-3 victory on Friday night at Thompson Arena. Kirkham tallied three goals in the win, recording her fourth hat trick of the season and taking over the top spot in OUA scoring with 28 points on the year.

Abdulahi, an Engineering student from Toronto, continued his stellar season with a standout performance at the Armory Collegiate Invitational in New York this past weekend. Abdulahi won the 400m in 48.25 seconds and helped the Mustangs 4 x 400m relay team win bronze, defeating top NCAA Division I athletes in both races.