Hole, Ramsay Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s track and field athlete Kaleigh Hole and men’s volleyball player Bryn Ramsay have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending January 15.

Hole, a Continuing Studies student from Virden, Man., won gold at the Can Am Classic this past weekend in Windsor, recording a personal best and U SPORTS standard of 1.72m in the high jump. Hole also ran a personal best time in the hurdles to finish eighth, and ran in the leadoff spot for the Mustangs 4x400m relay team that took third.

Ramsay, a Nursing student from Whitby, Ont., helped Western take down the Windsor Lancers in straight sets on Sunday as the Mustangs resumed their OUA regular season schedule. Ramsay had 15 points in the contest, just a half-point off his season-high, recording 13 kills and two aces.