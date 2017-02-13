Edwards, Bonk-Dann Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s fencer Victoria Edwards and men’s wrestler Kyle Bonk-Dann have been named the Lone Star Texas Grill Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending February 12.

Edwards, a Law student from Point Edward, Ont., helped the Mustangs win their first OUA Women’s Fencing Championship since the 1992-93 season on Sunday afternoon in Kingston. Edwards took the bronze in the sabre individual event and also helped lead the Mustangs to gold in team sabre.

Bonk-Dann, a Science student from London, helped Western claim third place at the OUA Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Bonk-Dann won gold in the men’s 120kg weight class, earning his third consecutive OUA medal after taking bronze in 2015 and silver in 2016.