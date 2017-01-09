Blues Edge Mustangs 3-2

LONDON, Ont. – The Western Mustangs were unable to avenge their early season loss to the Varsity Blues, dropping their second matchup of the year between the two teams by a score of 3-2 at Thompson Arena on Sunday afternoon.

With the win Toronto climbs into a tie for fourth place with the Mustangs in the OUA standings following the victory, a position the Mustangs reached after topping the visiting Rams on Saturday.

The first half of the period was very defensive, with only two shots total being taken in the opening 10 minutes. The style of play was right in Toronto’s wheelhouse, given that heading into this game the Varsity Blues ranked in the top five in the OUA in goals against allowed and penalty killing percentage but bottom five in goals scored per game.

The Mustangs opened the scoring when freshman forward Rachel Armstrong put away a loose puck in the crease for her first OUA goal.

“It was incredible,” Armstrong said about scoring her first goal, “for my first OUA goal, what a game to score in. It was a really big momentum builder considering we did get shut out [by Toronto] last game.”

Toronto quickly tied the game when Taylor Day generated a breakaway after an interception and beat starting goaltender Katie Jacobs with a backhand shot for her eight goal of the season. The goal was scored on the penalty kill, bringing Toronto’s OUA-leading short-handed goal total to three.

Both teams began to be more physical with one another in the second period, with most of the action taking place along the boards in battles for puck possession. After only one penalty being called in the first period, there was a total of four called in the second.

“I think it was a chippy game, and a very passionate game,” Mustangs assistant coach Kalley Armstrong said in regards to the physicality. “There was a lot of emotion especially with [Rachel Armstrong] scoring her first goal… we look to our leaders to keep positivity on the bench.”

Toronto eventually broke the deadlock when defenceman Shaelynn Waite’s shot from the point made its way through multiple screens in front of the net and beat Jacobs blocker side.

The back and forth matchup continued in the third period with both teams exchanging goals in quick succession midway through the frame. Megan Taylor tied the game with her second goal in three games, which was quickly followed by Day’s second goal of the game to give the Varsity Blues a 3-2 lead.

That would end up being the final score as Toronto goalkeeper Katey Teekasingh shut the door on Western for the remainder of the game, earning her second victory of the season.

The Mustangs will wrap up their five game home stand next weekend, starting with a matchup against the visiting Laurentian Voyageurs on Saturday, January 14 at 4 p.m.