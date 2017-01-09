Alexander, Shiddo Mustangs Athletes Of The Week

Women’s hockey player Shana Alexander and men’s basketball player Omar Shiddo have been named the Western Mustangs Athletes of the Week for the period ending January 8.

Alexander, an Engineering student from Bainsville, Ont., helped the Mustangs split their games this weekend with a 4-0 win over Ryerson and a 3-2 loss to Toronto. Alexander netted the second goal of her OUA career against the Rams and also added an assist in the victory.

Shiddo, a King’s College student from Toronto, led the Mustangs in scoring over the weekend as the team split their schedule with a loss to Queen’s and a win over the York Lions. Shiddo recorded 21 points against the Gaels before following that up with a 14-point effort on Saturday night against York.