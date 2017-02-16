IBL Releases 2017 Sked

Cambridge, ON – The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) today released its 2017 schedule which begins on Sunday, May 7 with two games – London at Barrie and Kitchener at Toronto. The 2017 season will mark the IBL’s 99th season.

Each team will again play a 36-game schedule. The only scheduled doubleheaders are the two between Barrie and London. Weekends comprise a large majority of the schedule as 73% of the games will be played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (105 of the 144 games).

2017 Intercounty Baseball League Home Openers:

Barrie Baycats – Sunday, May 7 vs London Majors

Brantford Red Sox – Saturday, May 13 vs London Majors

Burlington Herd – Saturday, May 13 vs Kitchener Panthers

Guelph Royals – Saturday, May 13 vs Hamilton Cardinals

Hamilton Cardinals – Sunday, May 21 vs Burlington Herd

Kitchener Panthers – Sunday, May 14 vs Barrie Baycats

London Majors – Friday, May 12 vs Burlington Herd

Toronto Maple Leafs – Sunday, May 7 vs Kitchener Panthers

2017 Intercounty Baseball League Schedule Highlights:

May 13 – The Toronto Maple Leafs and defending champion Barrie Baycats meet for the first time in a re-match of last season’s final series that saw Barrie win four games straight.

July 1 – Guelph will host Barrie and London hosts Toronto on Canada Day.

July 30 – The IBL’s 99th season comes to an end with the close of the regular season and three games on the docket. The games are Barrie at Hamilton, Guelph at Kitchener and London at Toronto.

The IBL can be followed on social media platforms (“ibl1919”), including Facebook.com/ibl1919.

1. Sun. May 7, 2017 London at Barrie 2:00

2. Sun. May 7, 2017 Kitchener at Toronto 2:00

3. Fri. May 12, 2017 Burlington at London 7:35

4. Sat. May 13, 2017 Toronto at Barrie 2:00

5. Sat. May 13, 2017 London at Brantford 7:30

6. Sat. May 13, 2017 Kitchener at Burlington 1:05

7. Sat. May 13, 2017 Hamilton at Guelph 2:00

8. Sun. May 14, 2017 Barrie at Kitchener 2:00

9. Sun. May 14, 2017 Guelph at London 1:05

10. Sun. May 14, 2017 Brantford at Toronto 2:00

11. Thur. May 18, 2017 Barrie at Burlington 7:15

12. Fri. May 19, 2017 Hamilton at London 7:35

13. Sat. May 20, 2017 Brantford at Barrie 2:00

14. Sat. May 20, 2017 Toronto at Burlington 1:05

15. Sat. May 20, 2017 London at Guelph 2:00

16. Sun. May 21, 2017 Burlington at Hamilton 2:00

17. Sun. May 21, 2017 Brantford at Kitchener 2:00

18. Sun. May 21, 2017 Barrie at Toronto 2:00

19. Mon. May 22, 2017 Kitchener at Guelph 2:00

20. Thur. May 25, 2017 Guelph at Barrie 7:30

21. Thur. May 25, 2017 Hamilton at Burlington 7:15

22. Thur. May 25, 2017 London at Kitchener 7:30

23. Fri. May 26, 2017 Kitchener at Brantford 8:00

24. Fri. May 26, 2017 Toronto at Hamilton 7:30

25. Fri. May 26, 2017 Burlington at London 7:35

26. Sat. May 27, 2017 Brantford at Burlington 1:05

27. Sat. May 27, 2017 Toronto at Guelph 2:00

28. Sun. May 28, 2017 Barrie at Hamilton 2:00

29. Sun. May 28, 2017 Guelph at Kitchener 2:00

30. Sun. May 28, 2017 London at Toronto 2:00

31. Wed. May 31, 2017 Barrie at Brantford 8:00

32. Wed. May 31, 2017 Hamilton at Toronto 7:35

33. Thur. June 1, 2017 Barrie at Kitchener 7:30

34. Fri. June 2, 2017 Guelph at Brantford 8:00

35. Fri. June 2, 2017 Kitchener at Hamilton 7:30

36. Fri. June 2, 2017 Toronto at London 7:35

37. Sat. June 3, 2017 Toronto at Burlington 1:05

38. Sat. June 3, 2017 Hamilton at Guelph 2:00

39/40. Sun. June 4, 2017 London at Barrie 1:00 DH

41. Sun. June 4, 2017 Brantford at Hamilton 2:00

42. Sun. June 4, 2017 Burlington at Kitchener 2:00

43. Sun. June 4, 2017 Guelph at Toronto 2:00

44. Wed. June 7, 2017 Barrie at Toronto 7:35

45. Thur. June 8, 2017 Guelph at Burlington 7:15

46. Thur. June 8, 2017 Toronto at Kitchener 7:30

47. Fri. June 9, 2017 Burlington at Brantford 8:00

48. Fri. June 9, 2017 London at Hamilton 7:30

49. Sat. June 10, 2017 Hamilton at Barrie 7:00

50. Sat. June 10, 2017 Brantford at Burlington 1:05

51. Sat. June 10, 2017 Kitchener at Guelph 2:00

52. Sun. June 11, 2017 Burlington at Barrie 7:00

53. Sun. June 11, 2017 Guelph at Kitchener 2:00

54. Sun. June 11, 2017 Hamilton at London 6:05

55. Sun. June 11, 2017 Brantford at Toronto 2:00

56. Tues. June 13, 2017 Barrie at Guelph 7:30

57. Wed. June 14, 2017 Kitchener at Brantford 8:00

58. Thur. June 15, 2017 Toronto at Barrie 7:30

59. Thur. June 15, 2017 Hamilton at Kitchener 7:30

60. Fri. June 16, 2017 Guelph at Brantford 8:00

61. Fri. June 16, 2017 Burlington at Hamilton 7:30

62. Fri. June 16, 2017 Kitchener at London 7:35

63. Sat. June 17, 2017 London at Burlington 1:05

64. Sat. June 17, 2017 Toronto at Guelph 2:00

65. Sun. June 18, 2017 Guelph at Hamilton 2:00

66. Sun. June 18, 2017 Brantford at London 1:05

67. Sun. June 18, 2017 Burlington at Toronto 2:00

68. Tues. June 20, 2017 Burlington at Barrie 7:30

69. Wed. June 21, 2017 London at Brantford 8:00

70. Wed. June 21, 2017 Hamilton at Toronto 7:35

71. Thur. June 22, 2017 Barrie at Burlington 7:15

72. Fri. June 23, 2017 Toronto at Brantford 8:00

73. Fri. June 23, 2017 Kitchener at Hamilton 7:30

74. Fri. June 23, 2017 Guelph at London 7:35

75. Sat. June 24, 2017 Kitchener at Barrie 7:00

76. Sat. June 24, 2017 Hamilton at Burlington 1:05

77. Sat. June 24, 2017 Brantford at Guelph 2:00

78. Sun. June 25, 2017 Barrie at Hamilton 2:00

79. Sun. June 25, 2017 Burlington at Kitchener 2:00

80. Sun. June 25, 2017 Brantford at London 1:05

81. Sun. June 25, 2017 Guelph at Toronto 2:00

82. Tues. June 27, 2017 Burlington at Guelph 7:30

83. Wed. June 28, 2017 Hamilton at Brantford 8:00

84. Wed. June 28, 2017 Kitchener at Toronto 7:35

85. Thur. June 29, 2017 Brantford at Barrie 7:30

86. Thur. June 29, 2017 Guelph at Burlington 7:15

87. Thur. June 29, 2017 Toronto at Kitchener 7:30

88. Fri. June 30, 2017 Burlington at Brantford 8:00

89. Fri. June 30, 2017 London at Hamilton 7:30

90. Sat. July 1, 2017 Barrie at Guelph 2:00

91. Sat. July 1, 2017 Toronto at London 6:05

92. Sun. July 2, 2017 Brantford at Hamilton 2:00

93. Sun. July 2, 2017 Barrie at Kitchener 2:00

94. Sun. July 2, 2017 London at Toronto 2:00

95. Tues. July 4, 2017 Burlington at Barrie 7:30

96. Tues. July 4, 2017 Hamilton at Guelph 7:30

97. Thur. July 6, 2017 Toronto at Barrie 7:30

98. Thur. July 6, 2017 London at Kitchener 7:30

99. Fri. July 7, 2017 Burlington at Brantford 8:00

100. Fri. July 7, 2017 Kitchener at Hamilton 7:30

101. Fri. July 7, 2017 Guelph at London 7:35

102. Sat. July 8, 2017 Kitchener at Brantford 8:00

103. Sat. July 8, 2017 Hamilton at Burlington 1:05

104. Sat. July 8, 2017 Toronto at Guelph 7:30

105. Sun. July 9, 2017 Guelph at Hamilton 2:00

106/107. Sun. July 9, 2017 Barrie at London 1:05 DH

108. Sun. July 9, 2017 Brantford at Toronto 2:00

109. Wed. July 12, 2017 London at Brantford 8:00

110. Wed. July 12, 2017 Barrie at Toronto 7:35

111. Thur. July 13, 2017 Guelph at Burlington 7:15

112. Thur. July 13, 2017 Hamilton at Kitchener 7:30

113. Fri. July 14, 2017 Toronto at Brantford 8:00

114. Fri. July 14, 2017 Burlington at Hamilton 7:30

115. Fri. July 14, 2017 Kitchener at London 7:35

116. Sat. July 15, 2017 Kitchener at Burlington 1:05

117. Sat. July 15, 2017 Brantford at Guelph 7:30

118. Sun. July 16, 2017 Brantford at Barrie 7:00

119. Sun. July 16, 2017 London at Kitchener 2:00

120. Sun. July 16, 2017 Hamilton at Toronto 2:00

121. Tues. July 18, 2017 London at Guelph 7:30

122. Thur. July 20, 2017 Hamilton at Barrie 7:30

123. Thur. July 20, 2017 London at Burlington 7:15

124. Thur. July 20, 2017 Toronto at Kitchener 7:30

125. Fri. July 21, 2017 Guelph at Brantford 8:00

126. Fri. July 21, 2017 Toronto at Hamilton 7:30

127. Sat. July 22, 2017 Kitchener at Burlington 1:05

128. Sat. July 22, 2017 Barrie at Guelph 7:30

129. Sat. July 22, 2017 Brantford at London 7:35

130. Sun. July 23, 2017 Guelph at Barrie 7:00

131. Sun. July 23, 2017 Brantford at Kitchener 7:00

132. Sun. July 23, 2017 Hamilton at London 7:05

133. Sun. July 23, 2017 Burlington at Toronto 2:00

134. Tues. July 25, 2017 Kitchener at Guelph 7:30

135. Wed. July 26, 2017 Barrie at Brantford 8:00

136. Thur. July 27, 2017 Kitchener at Barrie 7:30

137. Thur. July 27, 2017 Toronto at Burlington 7:15

138. Fri. July 28, 2017 Brantford at Hamilton 7:30

139. Fri. July 28, 2017 Burlington at London 7:35

140. Sat. July 29, 2017 Hamilton at Brantford 8:00

141. Sat. July 29, 2017 Burlington at Guelph 7:30

142. Sun. July 30, 2017 Barrie at Hamilton 2:00

143. Sun. July 30, 2017 Guelph at Kitchener 2:00

144. Sun. July 30, 2017 London at Toronto 2:00

