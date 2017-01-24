Phillips Rejoins Lightning

January 23, 2017 (LONDON, Ontario) – The London Lightning is thrilled to welcome Marvin Phillips back to London.

“Marvin is going to be an impactful addition to our team. We feel we have put together a strong group and his experience, energy and talent level is only going to make us stronger,” said head coach Kyle Julius.

Phillips is a 6’7 forward from Jacksonville, North Carolina who played with the London Lightning for three seasons before accepting an offer to play in France. During his time with the London Lightning he averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game and was named 2013 playoff MVP, the same year the Lightning won their last championship in 2013.

Phillips is also the London Lightning’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

“Coming back to London was a natural choice for me. I’ve played in leagues around the world and the Lightning is one of the best places I’ve played, plus I’ve never experienced community and fan support like I have in London.” said Phillips. “My last stint here in London we came up short. I feel like I still have a little something left to prove. I’m here to win a championship. I guess you could say the dog is back.”

Phillips will arrive in London Tuesday afternoon.