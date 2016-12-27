Niagara Steals Lightning’s Season Opener Thunder

Monday at Budweiser Gardens, the sophomore Niagara River Lions beat the London Lightning, 107-106, in a Boxing Day tilt to debut the 2016-17 NBL of Canada season.

Logan Stutz had 24 points and Tyshawn Patterson 25 for Niagara, while London top scorers were Julian Boyd with 20 points, Garrett Williamson with 19 and Joel Friesen with 17.

Next Game: December 30 London at Niagara 7 p.m.

Next Home Game: New Year’s Day Windsor Express at London 2 p.m.