Moss, White NBL Canada Players Of The Week

Justin Moss of the Orangeville A’s has been named Central Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 1, 2017. Moss, a 6’8″ forward who played collegiately at the University at Buffalo, averaged 27.0 points per game in three Orangeville matches, helping the A’s to a 2-1 record. Moss also has 10.3 rebounds per game and 2.67 steals per game, and was 22-for-26 from free-throw range. This the second time that Moss has earned this honour, having been named Player of the Week on April 3, 2016.

Billy White of the Halifax Hurricanes has been named Atlantic Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 1, 2017. White, a 6’8″ forward who played collegiately at San Diego State, helped the Hurricanes complete a 3-0 record to remain the NBL’s only undefeated squad. He averaged 17.7 points per game, including scoring 21 in the Hurricanes’ home opener, a 98-93 win over Moncton. This is the first time Billy White has received this honour.