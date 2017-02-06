Lightning’s Johnson NBL Canada Player Of The Week

NBL CANADA ANNOUNCES PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

The National Basketball League of Canada announces Terry Thomas of the Island Storm as Atlantic Division Player of the Week and Kyle Johnson of the London Lightning as the Central Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 5, 2017.

Kyle Johnson named Central Division Player of the Week



The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce that Kyle Johnson of the London Lightning has been named Player of the Week for the week ending February 5, 2017. This is the third time that a Lightning player has earned Player of the Week honours this season.

Johnson, a 6’5″ power forward who played collegiately at LIU-Brooklyn (N.Y.), had a game for the ages, scoring 51 points on .773 shooting in London’s 146-102 triumph over the Moncton Miracles.

“Kyle comes to work every day with the right attitude,” said Lightning head coch Kyle Julius. “He was in in the gym every night this week. He plays well becuase of his strong mental approach, that was easily one of the best shooting performances I’ve ever seen.”

Terry Thomas named Atlantic Division Player of the Week



The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce that Terry Thomas of the Island Storm has been named Atlantic Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 5, 2017. This is the first time this season that a player from the Storm has received this honour.

Thomas, a 6’4″ guard from the University of Ottawa, averaged 25.5 points in two Island Storm games, including a much-needed win over Cape Breton on Saturday evening.

“Terry this year has been nothing but consistent for us,” said Storm head coach Joe Salerno. “As soon as he walked into training camp, you could see how much he progressed over the summer. He’s been playing the most consistent basketball on both sides of the court. We look for more of the same from him throughout the course of the season.”