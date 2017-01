Friday at St. Catharines, the London Lightning got revenge on the Niagara River Lions with a 134-106 victory. Niagara edged the Lightning in London on Boxing Day, 107-106.

Guard/forward Kyle Johnson, and Ryan Anderson both had 21 points for London, while Tony Criswell added 14.

The Lightning are at home New Year’s Day with a 2 p.m. tilt versus the Windsor Express.