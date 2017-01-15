Lightning Win Weekend
Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning easily handled the KW Titans, 117-92. London set the tone in the first quarter, doubling the Titans, 30-15. Click here for boxscore.
Sunday at home, the Lightning beat the Windsor Express, 106-99. Click here for boxscore.
Next Games:
Jan. 18 Lighting at Express 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Lighting at Titans 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 River Lions at Lightning 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 Lighting at River Lions 2 p.m.
