Lightning Win Weekend

Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning easily handled the KW Titans, 117-92. London set the tone in the first quarter, doubling the Titans, 30-15. Click here for boxscore.

Sunday at home, the Lightning beat the Windsor Express, 106-99. Click here for boxscore.

Next Games:

Jan. 18 Lighting at Express 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 Lighting at Titans 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 River Lions at Lightning 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 Lighting at River Lions 2 p.m.