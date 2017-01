New Year’s Day in front of 5,353 fans at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning led during their entire tilt versus Windsor Express, and climbed to 2-1 with a 129-105 victory.

Next Games:

January 4 at Orangeville 7 p.m.

January 5 vs Niagara 7 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

January 7 vs Kitchener-Waterloo 7 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

January 8 at Kitchener-Waterloo 2 p.m.