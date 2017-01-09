Lightning Split Weekend Action

London Lightning centre Royce White put up back-to-back triple doubles this past weekend as London split their games to sit at 4-2 and tied for first in NBL of Canada Central Division standings.

The expansion Kitchener-Waterloo Titans beat London 113-108 Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens, but the Lightning won in Kitchener Sunday, 126-116 in overtime.

White had 17 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds Saturday. Sunday, he scored 30 points and added 14 rebounds and 10 assists. White is the first player in league history to record back-to-back triple doubles.

Orangeville also sit atop division standings at 3-1.

Next Games:

Jan. 14 Titans at Lightning 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Express at Lightning 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 Lighting at Express 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 Lighting at Titans 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 River Lions at Lightning 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 Lighting at River Lions 2 p.m.