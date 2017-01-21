Lightning Sign Guard Doug Herring Jr.

January 20, 2017 (LONDON, Ontario) – The London Lightning will welcome Doug Herring Jr. to the team this week.

The Lightning acquired the rights to Herring from the Windsor Express in exchange for Warren Ward earlier this season.

Herring is a 6’4” guard from Poughkeepsie, New York who played at Utica College.

Herring is a proven player in the NBL: in his last season with the former Saint John Mill Rats, he averaged 18 points and five assists per game.

“We are thrilled to have Doug join our team. He is a versatile and accomplished player in our league and we look forward to having him in London” said owner-general manager, Vito Frijia.

Garrett Williamson has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Herring will make his Lightning debut on Thursday, January 26 in Kitchener-Waterloo against the Titans. The Lightning’s next home game is Saturday, January 28.