Bolts Mash Miracle At Bud

From the London Lightning:

Kyle Johnson set a franchise record for points in a game and the London Lightning stormed past the Moncton Miracles 146-102 at Budweiser Gardens.

Johnson’s 51 points were the most by a member of the Lightning since Eddie Smith had 40. Johnson’s effort was four points away from Devin Sweetney’s NBLC record of 55.

London shot out to a 15-point lead after one and held a 24-point lead at half.

It seemed like Johnson couldn’t miss in the third quarter. His teammates knew he had the hot hand, giving him the ball possession after possession until he hit 40 with four minutes left in the quarter. Every basket rendered a celebration from the Lightning bench.

From there on out, Coach Kyle Julius let the bench carry them to the win.

“We talk about it all the time in practice if we get cooking on all cylinders with our offense, we’re going to score 145 points. We’ve actually used that kind of language and that kind of outlook, we’ve used it many times in our scouting reports,” said Julius.

Moncton never looked like they could compete with London’s high powered offense.

The whole team was clicking with six players scoring in double digits (Johnson-51, Boyd-19, Cadougan-11, Anderson-16, Herring Jr.-14 and Criswell-10). London’s shooting percentage was a baffling 61.4 per cent (51-of-83) and 53 per cent from three point range (18-of-34). Malik Story and Tydran Beaty each had 17 for the Miracles, who have one just once since opening their season with two straight victories.

London has now won seven in a row and own a 12-3 record.

Johnson said tonight’s game was the first hitting the 50-point plateau.

“I was just staying aggressive and taking advantage of the moment. I just felt it going today. Coach told me at the beginning to relax and just play free. My first couple of shots went in and it was just one of those nights.”

The Lightning will be back in action on Tuesday, February 7 in St. Catharines when they visit the Niagara River Lions for the first of two back-to-back meetings. Tip-off has been set for 7 p.m.