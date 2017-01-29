Bolts Beat River Lions 110-90

From the London Lightning:

Julian Boyd turned in a dominant performance in front of an enormous home crowd at Budweiser Gardens, as the London Lightning beat the Niagara River Lions 110-90.

The crowd that came along for the party was loud and proud of the performance on the court as Marvin Phillips put on a show in his return.

Boyd ended the first half with 25 points, 14 more than the next highest scorer (Phillips). He finished the game with 32 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Phillips, meanwhile, had 19 points with a handful of rim-rattling dunks. Royce White added 14 points.

The Lightning made quick work of the River Lions, as the offense churned out 33 points in the first quarter to take a 33-19 lead. London carried at least a 14-point lead for the rest of the game.

White danced around reigning-MVP Logan Stutz a number of times in the game and found his teammates with ease as has become customary, compiling seven assists.

Coack Kyle Julius was once again impressed with how the team worked together and the talent that they’ve attracted.

“What’s scary is talent and 34 assists,” Julius said after the game. “It’s really difficult to get talent to buy in…It has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the leaders in the room. We done a lot of team-building exercises this year, and we’re seeing it pay off with the high number of assist.”

Boyd nearly cracked the Lightning record for most points in a game.

London’s trio of star bigs combined for 64 points. It was an impressive showing of what’s to come.

“Now we got Marvin Phillips and I feel like it’s hard to stop us before with me and Royce [White], and we have Tony [Criswell] coming off the bench. We just have too much depth — I’ve been in foul trouble, Royce’s been in foul trouble, but we got guys behind us coming in and doing the same thing.”

London’s record now sits at 9-3, having won their last five in a row.

The Lightning will be back in action Sunday when they play the River Lions in Niagara. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.