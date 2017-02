Royce White had his third triple-double of the season – an NBL Canada record – to help propel the London Lightning to a 125-79 pounding of the Niagara River Lions Thursday night in St. Catharines.

White had 21 points, 11 boards and 10 helpers.

Next Games:

Feb. 18 Orangeville at London 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 Halifax at London 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 London at Halifax 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 London at Cape Breton 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 London at Saint John 7 p.m.