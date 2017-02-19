Bolts Beat A’s For 10th Straight Victory

The London Lightning extended their winning streak to 10 games straight, toughing it out in a chippy showdown with the Orangeville A’s, winning 109-97.

The first quarter went back and forth as the A’s shot the ball well to start the game. The Lightning answered back with sharp shooters Ryan Anderson, Doug Herring Jr. and Joel Friesen nailing threes from beyond the arc.

The pace of the game slowed considerably in the second quarter, with both teams struggling to build momentum. London would outscore Orangeville in the quarter, but only by a score of 21-20. They went into the locker room at halftime with a 55-48 lead.

London pulled away in the third, with Herring Jr. staying on fire, nailing three after three. With no way to stop the Bolts, they would go on to score 33 points in the quarter.

After a scare in middle of the fourth quarter, and some heated play between the two teams, London maintained their lead and closed out the game, going home with the 109-97 victory.

“It’s hard with eight days off,” Head Coach Kyle Julius said after the game. “We had chunks of good play — good enough to win, it’s just that simple.”

Herring Jr. led the way for the Lightning with 27 points on 52% shooting. Ryan Anderson also shot the ball well, scoring 18 points. Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson led the A’s with 21 points.

The Lightning will now look toward a massive game on Family Day Monday — when the Halifax Hurricanes come to town in a rematch of the 2015-16 NBLC Finals. Tip-off has been set for 2 p.m.

Upcoming Games:

Feb. 20 Halifax at London 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 London at Halifax 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 London at Cape Breton 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 London at Saint John 7 p.m.