Spits Beat Knights 5-1

With Story from Windsor Spitfires:

(Windsor, ON) – Hayden McCool scored the game winner early in the third period, sparking a surge of four unanswered goals in an eventual 5-1 win over the London Knights Tuesday, in front of another great crowd of 5,239 at the WFCU Centre.

McCool tipped a point shot from first-star Jalen Chatfield (1G, 1A) at 1:38 on a power play, putting Windsor (24-7-4-1) up for good.

Goals followed from Logan Stanley (3, 9:29), Cole Purboo (10, 13:57), and Gabriel Vilardi (12, 14:08), snapping a four-game London (25-6-2-3) win streak.

Logan Brown added two assists, giving him seven during a four-game point streak.

Robert Thomas scored London’s only goal. The Knights host the Sudbury Wolves January 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The win moved the Spitfires within two points of the second-place Knights, and three points of Sault Ste Marie (27-8-2-0) for top spot in the West Division, with a game in-hand.