Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, the Erie Otters had five different goal getters in their 5-3 win over the London Knights. Erie out shot London, 46-21. Owen MacDonald (2) and Liam Fowdy scored for London.

Click here for the box score.

Next Games:

Today London at Owen Sound 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 London at Oshawa 6:05 p.m.