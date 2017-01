Victor Mete scored 17 seconds into overtime to give the London Knights a 5-4 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Alex Formenton, Ollie Juolevi, Cliff Pu and Liam Foudy also scored for London. Dimitry Sokolov scored twice for Sudbury, while Zach Wilkie and David Levin also scored for the Wolves.

Next Game: Sunday, London at Mississauga 2 p.m.