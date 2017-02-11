Knights Win 12th Straight In Kitchener

Friday night at Kitchener, Dante Salituro and Cliff Pu both scored two goals, and Alex Formenton added a single goal in the London Knights’ 5-2 win over the Rangers. London has won 12 straight games.

Next Games:

February 15 London at Erie 7 p.m.

February 17 Oshawa at London 7:30 p.m.

February 19 London at Kitchener 2 p.m.

February 20 London at Ottawa 2 p.m.

February 24 Windsor at London 7:30 p.m.

February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.

February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.