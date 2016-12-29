Knights Top Generals 5-3

Wednesday night at Budweiser Gardens, the London Knights overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Oshawa Generals, 5-3. Click here for box score.

Game summary courtesy Oshawa Generals:

After a long holiday break the Oshawa Generals traveled to London to take on the London Knights. This was the first meeting between the last two MasterCard Memorial Cup winners, and with some time off before the game both teams looked to shake off the rust. The game was set up to be a high scoring affair with both teams near the top of the league in goals scored. The Knight’s played their backup goaltender Tyler Johnson, something the Generals looked to take advantage of.

First Period: Both teams came out slow with both teams having had more than a week off since their last game. Jeremy Brodeur was tested early and often, coming up with save after save. Mitchell Vande Sompel put in his team leading 15th goal of the season going high glove side on Johnson. Eric Henderson got his 30th point of the season with an assist on the goal. The Generals were outshot 10-6 in the period, but thanks to numerous big saves from their starting goaltender, the Gens held onto a 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.

Second Period: The Gens started the second period where they left the first off, putting pressure on the Knights and eventually Domenic Commisso doubled the Gens lead with a shot from the right side. The goal extended his point streak to five games. Kenny Huether who had been having a good game finally got on the score sheet as well with an assist. The Knights cut the Gens lead in half shortly after, thanks to Alex Formenton’s 10th goal of the season. With under five minutes to play in the period the Knights tied the game up as Cliff Pu scored on the powerplay, and a few minutes later the Knights took the lead thanks to Sam Miletic’s goal off a Brodeur rebound. At the end of 40 minutes of play, the Knights led 3-2.

Third Period: The Generals came out firing to start the period and were rewarded with a powerplay in which Medric Mercier got his 11th goal of the season. Domenic Commisso got yet another assist on the goal, giving him a total of seven in the last five games. With 8:28 remaining in the period the Knights took the lead again courtesy of a Evan Bouchard powerplay goal, the third powerplay goal of the game between the two teams. The Knights added an empty net goal from Cliff Pu, ending the game with a 5-3 win. To his credit, Brodeur made 34 saves in the loss.

