Knights Sting Sarnia 4-1

Courtesy Sarnia Sting:

London, ON – The Sarnia Sting lost the first of a home-and-home with the London Knights on Friday evening, falling by a score of 4-1. The loss drops the Sting record to 17-14-5-0.

Justin Fazio turned aside 28 of 32 shots faced in the defeat, while Tyler Johnson stood tall for the Knights, turning aside 41 of 42 shots the Sting fired at him.

Victor Mete opened the scoring for the Knights at 10:26 in the first period, capitalizing on a power play to give the Knights the early 1-0 lead. Liam Foudy would add to the lead 2 minutes later, in what would be the eventual game winning goal.

Jaden Lindo would get the Sting on the board at 13:10 in the 2nd period, roofing a back-hander to cut the deficit to one goal. Sean Josling and Franco Sproviero were credited with the assists.

London answered back in a hurry, as Cliff Pu would give London the 2 goal lead back just 49 seconds after the Lindo marker. At 18:54 in the second, Owen MacDonald scored to make it a 4-1 game, which was the eventual final score.

The Sting will look to get back in the win column on New Years Day when they return home to face the Knights for the 2nd of the home-and-home series.