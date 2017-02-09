Knights Edge Firebirds In OT
Mitchell Stephens scored the tying goal, and the only shootout goal, to give the London Knights a 4-3 win over the Firebirds Wednesday night in Flint, Michigan.
Janne Kuokkenen and Adrian Carbonara also scored for London.
Next Games:
February 10 London at Kitchener 7 p.m.
February 15 London at Erie 7 p.m.
February 17 Oshawa at London 7:30 p.m.
February 19 London at Kitchener 2 p.m.
February 20 London at Ottawa 2 p.m.
February 24 Windsor at London 7:30 p.m.
February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.
February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.
