Knights Edge Firebirds In OT

February 9, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Mitchell Stephens scored the tying goal, and the only shootout goal, to give the London Knights a 4-3 win over the Firebirds Wednesday night in Flint, Michigan.

Janne Kuokkenen and Adrian Carbonara also scored for London.

Next Games:
February 10 London at Kitchener 7 p.m.
February 15 London at Erie 7 p.m.
February 17 Oshawa at London 7:30 p.m.
February 19 London at Kitchener 2 p.m.
February 20 London at Ottawa 2 p.m.
February 24 Windsor at London 7:30 p.m.
February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.
February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.

