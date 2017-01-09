Knights Complete Two Trades

The London Knights have announced that the team has completed two trades. The Knights will acquire forward Dante Salituro from the Ottawa 67’s as well as defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel from the Oshawa Generals. See below for the full details of the trades.

Salituro, a Willowdale, Ontario native will come to the Knights after spending time in the American Hockey League this season. The quick and skilled forward is currently property of the Columbus Blue Jackets, after signing as a free agent last offseason.

Vande Sompel will return to his hometown to play for the Knights as the quick, intelligent defenseman was born and raised in London. Vande Sompel, who currently sits third in defenseman scoring, was drafted by the New York Islanders in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

To London

•Dante Salituro

•Ottawa 8th Round Selection in 2021 OHL Priority Selection

To Ottawa

•Chris Martenet

•London 2nd Round Selection in 2021 OHL Priority Selection

•Oshawa 3rd Round Selection in 2018 OHL Priority Selection

•London 15th Round Selection in 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Also:

To London

•Mitchell Vande Sompel

To Oshawa

•Ian Blacker

•London 2nd Round Selection in 2017 OHL Priority Selection

•Sudbury 2nd Round Selection in 2019 OHL Priority Selection

•London 3rd Round Selection in 2018 OHL Priority Selection

•Conditional London 3rd Round Selection in 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Dante Salituro

Right Wing

Born: November 11, 1996 – Willowdale, ON

Height – 5.09 Weight 175lbs – Shoots R

Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2016-17 Cleveland Monsters AHL 5 1 0 1 2

2015-16 Ottawa 67’s OHL 65 38 45 83 55

2014-15 Ottawa 67’s OHL 68 37 41 78 38

2013-14 Ottawa 67’s OHL 68 22 37 59 76

2012-13 Ottawa 67’s OHL 64 14 26 40 56

Mitchell Vande Sompel

Defence

Born: February 11, 1997 – London, ON

Height – 5.10 Weight 190lbs – Shoots L

Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2016-17 Oshawa Generals OHL 37 17 20 37 35

2015-16 Oshawa Generals OHL 46 10 28 38 36

2014-15 Oshawa Generals OHL 58 12 51 63 38

2013-14 Oshawa Generals OHL 47 5 15 20 18