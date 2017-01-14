Knights Break Spirit 5-1

From Saginaw Spirit:

LONDON, Ont. – On Friday night, the Saginaw Spirit invaded Budweiser Gardens to take on the London Knights. The Spirit were looking to bounce back from an 11-2 loss to the Flint Firebirds. The Knights were also looking to rebound from a loss earlier in the week to the Mississauga Steelheads. After a competitive game through two periods, the Knights pulled away in the final frame with three goals earning a 5-1 victory.

No goals were scored in the opening period, but each team had a power play. The Knights even had an extra man advantage, but all three penalties produced zero goals. Each team had six shots on goal.

In the second period, London got on the board first. At 7:27, J.J. Piccinich scored his 16th goal of the season after shooting the puck under Brendan Bonello’s left glove. Piccinich took the puck up the left board after Adrian Carbonara corralled the puck into the Saginaw zone. Then at 15:25, Janne Kuokkanen tallied his 16th goal off of a nifty pass from Olli Juolevi. Juolevi got the puck from Mitchell Vande Sompel at the left circle, and made the cross-ice pass to Kuokkanen at the right circle for the open net for the 2-0 lead. London doubled up Saginaw in shots on goal, 14-7.

The final period produced four goals between the two teams. Brady Gilmour scored 2:14 into the period when London failed to clear the puck out of the zone. Gilmour tallied his 13th goal of the season after collecting the puck at the blue line, skated past a defender, and sniped the puck over Tyler Parsons left shoulder. The goal gave Gilmour his 50th career point with the Spirit.

However, the Knights padded on three more goals before the game ended. Dante Salituro scored his first goal of the OHL season after being dealt to the Knights for the home stretch. At 14:07, Janne Kuokkanen scored his second goal of the game after he snuck past two defenders and slid the puck between Bonello’s legs.Two minutes later, Alex Formenton scored the Knights’ fifth and final goal after a shot from a Sam Miletic shot that careened off of the glass to a wide open Formenton who crashed the net. The Knights led the Spirit in shots on goal, 32-27, and they walked away with the 5-1 decision.

Applebee’s Three Stars of the Game:

1.Janne Kuokkanen (LDN) – 2 G, GWG

2.Olli Juolevi (LDN) – 2 A

3.Alex Formenton (LDN) – G, A, +2

