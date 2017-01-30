Knights Blanks Generals 4-0

From the Oshawa Generals:

The Oshawa Generals were back home to host the visiting London Knights in a clash of two of the premier teams in the OHL. The Gens were coming off their third straight win and were looking to make a statement by knocking off the London Knights. In their only other meeting this season the Knights won 5-3 at home and the Gens were looking to return the favour. Kyle Keyser got the start in net and was looking to bump himself up in the 2017 NHL draft class with a good performance, currently ranked 10th among goaltenders.

The teams took the first half of the period to get a feel for each other throwing shots at the goaltenders and hits at players. The visitors were the first to break the ice as Kuokkanen took the puck off a face-off and put it high blocker side on Keyser to give the Knights the 1-0 lead. The rest of the period went by fluidly with little to no interruption except for a late penalty on Kuokkanen that the Gens couldn’t capitalize on. After the first 20 minutes of play the Gens trailed the Knights 1-0 having outshot them 11-10.

The Gens came out strong in the second period putting Knights goaltender Tyler Parsons under all kinds of pressure, but couldn’t solve him. Mason Kohn had a great shorthanded break away chance that Parsons denied him on, and on the other end Keyser was holding his own stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced. For what the period lacked in offense it more than made of for with board-rattling hits from both teams, the hardest coming from Alex Di Carlo. After the second period of play the Gens still trailed 1-0 and Parsons was in line for his third shutout of the season.

Mitchell Stephens doubled the Knights lead early in the third period as he went up high like Kuokkanen’s first goal to beat Keyser. Bouchard would add on to the Knights lead as he slotted the puck by Keyser and Stephens would get his second of the game just a minute later. The Gens would go on to lose 4-0 snapping their three game win streak while also dropping them into third in the Eastern Conference. The Gens had seven power plays in the game, but failed to convert, something they’ll have to work on.

Next Games:

Feb. 1 Kitchener at London 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 Owen Sound at London 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 London at Saginaw 7:05 p.m.