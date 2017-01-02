Knights Beat Sting 5-3

Courtesy Sarnia Sting:

SARNIA, ON – The Sarnia Sting dropped game one of 2017 by a score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. Adrian Carbonara scored the game-winning goal for the Knights in front of 4,308 fans at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

It was a back-and-forth contest from start to finish; highlighted by heavy hitting and a number of post-whistle scrums. In total, 47 penalty minutes were dolled out by the officiating staff in the contest.

Justin Fazio turned aside 25 of 29 shots faced while Tyler Johnson stopped 29 of 32 en route to securing the win for the Knights.

Ryan McGregor, who had two points in the contest, opened the scoring for the Sting as he banged home a rebound at 6:40 of the opening frame. Filip Helt and Curtis Egert drew the assists. The assist was Egert’s first career OHL point.

Alex Formenton evened the score for London at 2:03 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season. The powerplay goal was assisted by Crawley and Mattinen.

Midway through the second stanza, Jordan Kyrou registered his 14th of the season with the Sting on the powerplay. Anthony Salinitri and Ryan McGregor were credited with the assists.

JJ Piccinich scored the first of 3 short-handed goals in the game just moments after Kyrou gave the Sting the lead.

Just over three minutes into the third period, Franco Sproviero gave the Sting a 3-2 lead with a short-handed goal of his own. Sproviero’s 5th of the season was unassisted.

Owen MacDonald would tie the game for the Knights before Carbonara scored the eventual game-winning goal with just 2:29 left in the third period.

The Sting are back in action on Wednesday night at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena when the Flint Firebirds are in town for a divisional match-up. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Notes:

*Ryan McGregor had a goal and an assist in the contest. With the goal, McGregor surpassed his season total from 15/16.

*Franco Sproviero was named the game’s second star

*Jaden Lindo was named the game’s third star

*Both teams were 1/6 with the man-advantage

Next Game: January 3 London at Windsor 7:05 p.m.