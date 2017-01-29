Knights Beat Attack In Shootout

From the Owen Sound Attack:

For the 3rd time in three meetings, the Owen Sound Attack and London Knights would need a shootout to determine the winner when they met on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

But unlike the previous two meetings, this one saw the London Knights come out on top, winning 7-6 in the shootout.

And while the Attack picked up a point, the loss snapped a 15 game winning streak for the Attack, a streak that is tied for the 5th longest in Ontario Hockey League history.

The Attack got two goals and a pair of assists from Jonah Gadjovich, but it wasn’t enough for the home side, who squandered a 5-1 lead in the loss.

Mitchell Stephens led the way for London, scoring three times in regulation and once in the shootout, while also chipping in a pair of assists in London’s comeback win.

Owen Sound jumped out front early, scoring on a Kevin Hancock one-timer just 3:15 into the contest.

Jonah Gadjovich sprung Petrus Palmu on a break and the slick moving Finn deftly found a wide open Hancock just inside the face off circle. Hancock wasted no time in getting the puck off of his stick, and blasted his 20th of the season past Tyler Johnson for the 1-0 Attack lead.

The Attack would then get their first Baywest Nissan Powerplay chance of the game just over a minute later, but were unable to capitalize. However it wasn’t long before they doubled up the Knights, this time off of the stick of Palmu

With 11:07 gone in the opening frame, Palmu took a feed from Gadjovich and then walked into the slot, dancing around the Knights’ netminder before tucking the puck home for a 2-0 Attack lead.

He wasn’t done there though.

With a delayed call upcoming to London, Palmu circled the offensive zone before rifling his 2nd of the afternoon past a screened Johnson, putting Owen Sound up 3-0. Sean Durzi and Cole Cameron would provide the assists on Palmu’s 29th of the season, which game at 14:22 of the 1st.

London wasn’t going to go down without a fight though, and they would get on the board with 1:58 left in the frame, taking advantage of a hooking penalty to Ethan Szypula.

With Szypula in the box, Mitchell Stephens would snap a shot through Michael McNiven’s fivehole, making it a 3-1 Owen Sound lead as time wound down in the 1st.

That goal would take the teams to the intermission, but not before London’s Brandon Crawley was assessed a roughing minor at the buzzer, giving Owen Sound a powerplay to begin the 2nd period.

And that man advantage would pay dividends for the Attack, who restored their three goal lead just 1:21 into the middle stanza.

Parked in front of the net, Jonah Gadjovich was in prime position to bang home a rebound for his 26th of the year. Assists on the play that made it 4-1 for the Attack went to Kevin Hancock and Santino Centorame.

That exact goal line would be replicated for Owen Sound’s 5th goal of the afternoon, which also came on a powerplay.

With 7:38 gone in the 2nd, Gadjovich would fire a low burner through the five-hole of Johnson to make it 5-1 for the home team. London would replace their starting goaltender, Tyler Johnson, after the goal, and bring on Jordan Kooy in relief.

Johnson finished the afternoon having given up five goals on 21 shots in 27:38 of action.

The goalie switch seemed to spark the Knights who were able to get one back on a net front scramble just 39 seconds later.

Owen MacDonald would put home London’s 2nd goal of the game, making it just 5-2 for the Attack.

And then, on another net front scramble at the 13:48 part, the Knights were able to draw even closer.

Scoring his 2nd of the game was Mitchell Stephens, who cut Owen Sound’s lead to just a pair of goals on London’s 11th shot of the afternoon.

The home team would restore their three goal advantage before the period was over though, when Ethan Szypula picked up his 8th of the season with 19:17 gone in the frame. Maksim Sushko and Cordell James assisted on the goal, which took the teams to the intermission with Owen Sound up 6-3.

That 6-3 lead would last until the 5:10 mark of the 3rd, when Dante Salituro would capitalize on a Knights’ powerplay to bring the visitors within a pair yet again.

And London wasn’t done there.

Mitchell Stephens would complete the hattrick at the 6:53 mark of the 3rd, chipping a rolling puck over a sprawled out Michael McNiven to make it a 6-5 contest.

And then, the unthinkable happened.

With 3:09 left in regulation, the Knights were able to tie the game on a shot by JJ Piccinich that was the result of yet another net front scramble.

The Piccinich goal would force the shootout, where London was able to prevail after besting Michael McNiven twice to the lone goal for the Attack on Jordan Kooy.

London’s Mitchell Stephens was named the Mac Taylor Corporation 1st Star of the Game thanks to his five point night while Jonah Gadjovich was named 2nd star for his efforts on the afternoon. Petrus Palmu rounded out the stars with a pair of goals and an assist, while captain Santino Centorame was named the Hatten Home Building Centre Hardest Working Player of the Game.

Michael McNiven turned aside 23 of 29 shots by the Knights on the afternoon, while the Mark McDade ReMax Shots on Goal finished at 44-29 on the afternoon.

Next Game: Tonight London at Oshawa 6:05 p.m.