Knights Beat 67s 7-2

From the London Knights:

The big additions came up large for the London Knights on Friday night in a 7-2 victory over the Ottawa 67s at Budweiser Gardens.

Mitch Vande Sompel, Mitchell Stephens and former 67, Dante Salituro all scored goals and combined for seven points. Salituro led the way with a pair of goals and an assist and was named the game’s first star. He led Ottawa in scoring twice in his four-year OHL career in Canada’s capital.

London Goals: Dante Salituro 2, Evan Bouchard, Mitch Vande Sompel, Brandon Crawley, Mitchell Stephens, Sam Miletic

Ottawa Goals: Austen Keating, Kody Clark

Next Games:

Jan. 22 Niagara at London 2 p.m.

Jan. 27 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 London at Owen Sound 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 London at Oshawa 6:05 p.m.