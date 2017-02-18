Attack Clobber Knights

From the OHL:

The Owen Sound Attack are hot again, defeating the London Knights 6-1 on the road to clinch their seventh consecutive playoff berth.

2017 NHL Draft prospect Nick Suzuki (30) recorded a career-high six points with a goal and five assists while winger Jonah Gadjovich (32, 33, 34) potted his fourth hat-trick of the season. Kevin Hancock (25) had a goal and two assists while Santino Centorame (5) also scored and Petrus Palmu chipped in with three assists. The Attack went 3-for-4 on the man advantage, improving to 38-14-1-1 on the season, just one point back of second place London in the Midwest Division.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Cliff Pu (30) provided London’s lone goal in the loss.

Next Games:

February 19 London at Kitchener 2 p.m.

February 20 London at Ottawa 2 p.m.

February 24 Windsor at London 7:30 p.m.

February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.

February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.