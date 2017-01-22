Virtue, Moir Prepare For ISU Championships

OTTAWA, ON: At the conclusion of the senior events at 2017 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships, Skate Canada named the teams for three upcoming ISU Championships. The championships took place in Ottawa, Ont., from January 16-22 at TD Place.

2017 ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Helsinki Finland, March 29 – April 2, 2017

MEN

Patrick Chan

Kevin Reynolds

WOMEN

Kaetlyn Osmond

Gabrielle Daleman

PAIR

Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford

Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch

Julianne Séguin & Charlie Bilodeau

ICE DANCE

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir

Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje

Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

2017 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gangneung, South Korea – February 14-19 ,2017

MEN

Patrick Chan

Kevin Reynolds

Nam Nguyen

WOMEN

Kaetlyn Osmond

Gabrielle Daleman

Alaine Chartrand

PAIR

Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford

Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch

Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro

ICE DANCE

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir

Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje

Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

2017 ISU JUNIOR WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – March 15-19, 2017

MEN

Nicolas Nadeau

Roman Sadovsky

Conrad Orzel

WOMEN

Sarah Tamura

PAIR

Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud

Lori-Ann Matte & Thierry Ferland

ICE DANCE

Marjorie Lajoie & Zachary Lagha

Ashlynne Stairs & Lee Royer