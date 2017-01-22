Virtue, Moir Prepare For ISU Championships

OTTAWA, ON: At the conclusion of the senior events at 2017 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships, Skate Canada named the teams for three upcoming ISU Championships. The championships took place in Ottawa, Ont., from January 16-22 at TD Place.

2017 ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Helsinki Finland, March 29 – April 2, 2017

MEN
Patrick Chan
Kevin Reynolds

WOMEN
Kaetlyn Osmond
Gabrielle Daleman

PAIR
Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford
Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch
Julianne Séguin & Charlie Bilodeau

ICE DANCE
Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir
Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje
Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

2017 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Gangneung, South Korea – February 14-19 ,2017

MEN
Patrick Chan
Kevin Reynolds
Nam Nguyen

WOMEN
Kaetlyn Osmond
Gabrielle Daleman
Alaine Chartrand

PAIR
Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford
Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch
Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro

ICE DANCE
Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir
Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje
Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

2017 ISU JUNIOR WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – March 15-19, 2017

MEN
Nicolas Nadeau
Roman Sadovsky
Conrad Orzel

WOMEN
Sarah Tamura

PAIR
Evelyn Walsh & Trennt Michaud
Lori-Ann Matte & Thierry Ferland

ICE DANCE
Marjorie Lajoie & Zachary Lagha
Ashlynne Stairs & Lee Royer

