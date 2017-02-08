London Hosts 2018 Continental Cup Curling

London will host the 2018 Continental Cup of Curling. An official announcement will be made next week at Western Fair Sports Centre.

Emulating golf’s President’s Cup competition, the Continental Cup pits North America against the world, with each side entering six teams – three men’s and three women’s – with a points system similar to golf’s Ryder Cup. Singles, teams, mixed and skins games are included.

The 2017 event recently wrapped up in Las Vegas.