Morelli, Jackson Falcons’ Athletes Of The Month

Morelli Named lululemon Fanshawe Female Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Women’s Volleyball student-athlete Meghan Morelli (London, Ontario) has been named the lululemon Fanshawe Female Student-Athlete of the Month for January.

The Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team went 4-0 in the month of January, improving their record to 8-5 on the season, good for fourth in the OCAA West Division. Morelli, a new addition to the Falcons for the second half of the season, has been dominate to say the least. In four matches with Fanshawe, Morelli has accumulated 67 kills, 7 aces and 4 blocks, and is averaging 6.0 points per set. Last Thursday, Morelli broke the Fanshawe record for kills in a match (23) and points in a match (27). She was also named the OCAA Player of the Week on January 24.

For her accomplishments, Morelli will receive an exclusive shopping experience catered to the student-athlete courtesy of lululemon Masonville.

Jackson Named lululemon Fanshawe Male Student-Athlete of the Month

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Athletics announced today, that Men’s Volleyball student-athlete James Jackson (London, Ontario) has been named the lululemon Fanshawe Male Student-Athlete of the Month for January.

The Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team went undefeated in the month of January (4-0), improving their record to 12-1 on the season. The Falcons are not only in first place in the OCAA West Division but are ranked #1 in the CCAA National Rankings. Jackson, led the Falcons in January with 52 kills, 8 aces and 5 blocks to average 4.6 points per set.

For his accomplishments, Jackson will receive an exclusive shopping experience catered to the student-athlete courtesy of lululemon Masonville.