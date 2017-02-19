Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball Team Off To OCAAs

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Feb. 18/17

OCAA Cross-Over Playoff Game

Centennial Colts vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon in an OCAA playoff cross-over game, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (10-8) defeated the Centennial Colts (10-8) in three straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-20). With the win, the Falcons have earned a spot in the OCAA Provincial Championship February 24-26, hosted by St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

Fanshawe started the game on a 4-0 run including a pair of kills by outside hitter Meghan Morelli. Centennial didn’t back down and at one point scored six straight to take the lead 10-6. Back-to-back kills by Allysha Couch had the Falcons within two, 12-10. Fanshawe took the lead back at 16-15 on a roll shot by Morelli right into the middle of the court. The Falcons would score three straight and the Colts would call a timeout. Down the stretch Fanshawe’s serve was too strong, finishing the game on a 10-2 run to take the set 25-18. Morelli finished the set with seven points.

Fanshawe once again jumped ahead early, scoring the first four points of the set but again the Colts came right back and took the lead, this time at 7-6. Fanshawe’s offense was on fire with a number of kills by Morelli and Darian Gropp. With Fanshawe leading 23-15, the Colts tried to mount a comeback but it was too late as the Falcons took the set 25-20.

In the third, with the Colts leading 6-5, Fanshawe’s Madi Shantz served up four straight to put the Falcons up three. The game remained close but any time the Colts scored Fanshawe seemed to answer right back with two of their own. The Falcons led by as many as eight late in the set but Centennial wouldn’t give up. The Colts closed the gap to five but a kill by Morelli finished the set 25-20 and Fanshawe won the match 3-0.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 18 points (16 kills, 2 blocks)

Darian Gropp – 10 points (7 kills, 2 aces, 1 block)

Centennial’s Top Performers:

Mari Pikkov – 13 points (11 kills, 1 ace, 1 block)

Tryscelle Lin – 11 points (10 kills, 1 block)

