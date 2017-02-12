Falcons Women’s Volleyball Squad Prepares For Playoffs

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Feb. 12/17

Cambrian Golden Shield vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Sunday afternoon in their final regular season game of the year, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (10-8) were defeated by the Cambrian Golden Shield (8-10) in four sets (27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 ). Fanshawe, who sits in fourth place in the OCAA West Division, has clinched an OCAA cross-over playoff game at home.

Both teams were fired up to start the first. Fanshawe and Cambrian went point for point in the set, with neither team taking a lead of more than four. With the score 19-17 for Fanshawe, the Golden Shield took their first timeout of the set. After the timeout, Cambrian scored six straight and took a commanding 23-19 lead. The Falcons battled back and behind some clutch serving by Libby Furtado, tied the game at 24. Unfortunately for Fanshawe, Cambrian would go on to take the set 27-25.

In the second, Fanshawe led by two early but back-to-back blocks by Cambrian’s Kailey Bastien had the game tied once again. The Falcons pulled ahead 13-8 on a number of kills in the middle by Renee McCormick and Furtado. Cambrian slowly clawed back and were within one, 20-19, after an ace by Bastien. After a long rally, Furtado had a big block in the middle to give Fanshawe the 23-21 lead. With the score 24-22, Fanshawe’s Meghan Morelli scored on a kill from the outside to give the Falcons the second set victory.

The Falcons looked focussed to start the third and jumped ahead 4-1 early in the set. Kills by Furtado and Morelli kept the Falcons ahead but Cambrian wouldn’t quit. After another long rally, Cambrian’s Amanda Kring scored to give the Golden Shield their first lead of the set 13-12. McCormick came right back two points later for Fanshawe with the huge overkill to give the lead back to the Falcons. After timing the game at 15, Cambrian scored six straight to take a 21-15 lead. The Falcons again battled back but came up short, losing the set 25-21.

In the fourth, Cambrian led early with a number of kills coming from the outside. With the Golden Shield leading 13-7, Fanshawe went on a 4-0 run and closed the gap to just two. With the score 20-18, Cambrian scored four straight on some tough serves by Bastien. Fanshawe would come back with kills by Morelli and Darian Gropp but Cambrian would take the set 25-21.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Libby Furtado – 11 kills, 3 aces, 1 block

Meghan Morelii – 13 kills, 1 block

Cambrian’s Top Performers:

Jillian Vallier – 15 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Emily Clark – 11 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Next up, the Falcons will be hosting a cross-over playoff game this coming Saturday, February 18 at 1pm versus a team to be determined from the East Division. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the OCAA Provincial Championship being held February 24-26 at St. Clair College in Windsor, ON.