Falcons Sweep Volleyball Doubleheader

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Feb. 7/17

St. Clair Saints vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (15-1) won their OCAA West Division leading 11th game in a row, defeating the St. Clair Saints (7-9) in three straight sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-20). Fanshawe is in first place in the OCAA West Division and in ranked #1 in the CCAA National Rankings.

Fanshawe’s James Jackson brought the Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre to their feet on the first point of the match, with a kill that bounced into the top row of the stands. The Saints made a number of hitting errors in the set, giving Fanshawe an early lead. The Saints came back behind some tough serving by Oswald Marshall-Cabezas but the Falcons offense was too much. Fanshawe took the first set 25-15.

In the second, the Saints led 7-4 early in the set but a huge stuff block by Andre Foreman fired up the Falcons. Fanshawe retook the lead 15-14 after a pair of kills by Nate Van Camp. The Falcons scored seven straight points to take a commanding 20-14 lead. Fanshawe would take the set 25-20.

Fanshawe jumped ahead 5-2 in the third set and never looked back. Kills by Evan Ravn and David AuCoin in the middle continued to score against the Saints. With the Falcons leading 18-12, the Saints called timeout but it was too late. Another balanced attack for the Falcons led Fanshawe to the win, 25-20, with five different players scoring at least six points in the match.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Nate Van Camp – 13 points (11 kills, 2 aces)

James Jackson – 11 points (8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block)

St. Clair’s Top Performers:

Oswald Marshall-Cabezas – 13 points (12 kills, 1 block)

Jared Niziolek – 5 points (4 kills, 1 block)

Fanshawe is back in action at home this weekend as they wrap up their regular season schedule. On Saturday, February 11, the Falcons host the Boreal Vipers (0-16) at 3 p.m. and then the Cambrian Golden Shield on Sunday, February 12, also at 3 p.m.

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Feb. 7/17

St. Clair Saints vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Tuesday evening, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (9-7) defeated the St. Clair Saints (11-5) in a thrilling five-set match, 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12). The Falcons are in fourth place in the OCAA West Division.

Midway through the first set, the Falcons and Saints were tied at 15 but a kill followed by a pair of aces by Angela Evans gave the Saints the 18-15 lead. A couple of Falcons errors pushed the Saints lead to four, 21-17, but Fanshawe wouldn’t quit. Back-to-back kills by Meghan Morelli had the Falcons within one, 23-22, but in the end, the Saints would take the first set 25-23.

In the second, the Saints jumped out to a 4-1 lead but Fanshawe chipped away and closed the gap to one, 8-7, on a one-handed stuff block by Fanshawe’s setter Darian Gropp. The Saints were putting up a big block at the net and pulled ahead 15-11 before the Falcons called for a timeout. Fanshawe came right back and scored five straight points, including two aces by Morelli to take their first lead of the set. The teams traded points back and forth until the Falcons finally took a two point lead at 21-19. Fanshawe finished the game on an 8-4 run to take the second set 25-20.

The Falcons started the third set right where they left off in the second, opening the scoring with a huge stuff block by Renee McCormick. The Saints slowly pulled away behind some tough serving and led 13-5 before a kill by Hunter Medd put the Falcons back on the attack. Fanshawe slowly clawed back themselves with a number of big kills by Morelli on the outside. The Falcons came all the way back to tie the game at 23 but a pair of hitting errors by Fanshawe gave the Saints the set 25-23.

St. Clair started the fourth set again leading 4-1 but Fanshawe tied the game at 8-8 after a huge kill down the line by Morelli. The Falcons continued to push and pulled ahead 12-9 before the Saints called a timeout. Fanshawe would finish the game on a 7-2 run and take the fourth set 25-18.

The Falcons jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a kill by Morelli. It was point number 28 for her in the match, again breaking her own Fanshawe record for points in a set. Halfway through the set, the Falcons led by four, 8-4. The Saints came right back, scoring three straight but Fanshawe held onto the lead on a block by Lindsay Wilcox. Fanshawe would never give up the lead and would take the set 15-12. Morelli would finish the set with a game-high 31 points including 27 kills, both Fanshawe records.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 31 points (27 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks)

Darian Gropp – 10 points (7 kills, 3 aces)

St. Clair’s Top Performers:

Kaila Crough – 14 points (12 kills, 1 ace, 1 block)

Angela Evans – 13 points (11 kills, 1 ace, 1 block)

Fanshawe is back in action this Saturday, February 11 when they host the Boreal Vipers (0-16) at 1 p.m.