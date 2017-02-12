Falcons Split Saturday Basketball Doubleheader

Game Recap – Men’s Basketball – Feb. 11/17

Redeemer Royals vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday night, the Fanshawe Men’s Basketball team (7-7) defeated the Redeemer Royals (7-8) by a final score of 97-66. The Falcons are now in fourth place in the OCAA West Division.

The Royals started the game with a three pointer from the corner but the Falcons came right back and scored the next nine points, including a rainbow three pointer by Chris Parker. After a nice drive by Felip Pejic had the Falcons up by seven, 13-6, the Royals called a timeout. Redeemer came back and knocked down a pair of three pointers but a runner by Parker had the Falcons still up by three, 15-12. With less than five seconds left in the quarter, DeAndre Austin went coast-to-coast for the score to push the Falcons lead to five, 25-20, after one quarter of play. The Falcons extended their lead to double digits early in the third on a baseline jumper by Pejic. Fanshawe continued to dominate on the offensive end and after a layup by Mohammed Alor, the lead had grown to 20, 42-22, with five minutes left in the half. The Royals hit four free throws down the stretch but Fanshawe still led 51-35 at the half.

In the third, teams traded baskets early in the quarter but Fanshawe stretched the lead to 26 on a dazzling move in the lane by Moses Orozco-Rayo. With one minute left in the quarter, Nathanael Morris-McKenzie had a fantastic offensive rebound put back to put the Falcons up 32. At the end of the third, Austin yet again made a floater at the end of the quarter, putting the Falcons up 35, 80-45. Five different Falcons scored in double figures, with Lex Van Iperen leading the way with 19, as Fanshawe went on to win the game by a final score of 97-66.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Lex Van Iperen – 19 points, 5 rebounds

Filip Pejic – 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists

Redeemer’s Top Performers:

Rayvon Higdon – 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Nicholas Green – 16 points

Next up, Fanshawe plays their final regular season home game on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m., when they take on the CCAA #4 ranked Niagara Knights (12-2).

Game Recap – Women’s Basketball – Feb. 11/17

Redeemer Royals vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday evening, the Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team (11-5) was defeated at the buzzer by the Redeemer Royals (10-8) by a final score of 60-59. Fanshawe is tied for third place in the OCAA West Division with 22 points.

The Royals jumped out to an early 7-2 lead but the Falcons chipped away and tied the game at 16 on a layup by Natalie Warren. On the next play, Kaleigh Morris gave the Falcons their first lead of the game, knocking down a pair of free throws. At the end of the quarter, the game was tied 18-18. Redeemer retook the lead to start the second but the Falcons kept it close. At the six minute mark in the quarter, the Royals led by one, 25-24. Both teams defense stepped up and caused a number of turnovers. In those final six minutes, Fanshawe was held scoreless but only found themselves down 28-24 at the half.

Redeemer started the third with a basket but Fanshawe caught fire with a 7-0 run including a three pointer by Warren to give the Falcons the lead, 31-30. The Royals came back with their own 8-0 run and led 38-31 midway through the third. A jumper by Warren closed the gap to one, 46-45, with one quarter to play. Early in the fourth, a three pointer by Claire Dechet gave the Falcons the lead again, 50-49. Redeemer answered again with a 9-2 run and with five minutes left, led Fanshawe 58-52. With two minutes left in the game, Mikhalia Wright hit a big three pointer and the Falcons were back within one, 58-57. After a missed shot by Fanshawe, Maddy Kielar grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with just six seconds left in the game. She calmly knocked down both free throws to give the Falcons the lead. Unfortunately for Fanshawe, with 1.1 seconds left, the Royals inbounded the ball to Jessica Brown who hit a buzzer beater to give the Royals the win, 60-59.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Natalie Warren – 17 points, 13 rebounds

Ali Vlasman – 12 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Redeemer’s Top Performers:

Jessica Brown – 28 points, 4 rebounds

Lindsay Moffatt – 10 points, 4 assists

Fanshawe plays their final regular season home game next Friday, February 17 at 6 p.m. when they take on the Niagara Knights (11-5).