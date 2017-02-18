Falcons Slay Knights On Hardwood

Game Recap – Men’s Basketball – Feb. 17/17

Niagara Knights vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Friday night, the Fanshawe Men’s Basketball team (8-7) upset the CCAA #4 ranked Niagara Knights (13-3) by a final score of 77-71. The Falcons are in fourth place in the OCAA West Division and have now won three straight league games.

The Knights led early in the first quarter but a midrange jumper in the lane by Filip Pejic gave Fanshawe the lead, 6-4. The Falcons would use a 10-0 run including three baskets at the rim by Lex Van Iperen to take a 12-4 lead. The Knights would chip away and with 1:30 left in the quarter, Niagara would take the lead 15-14 on a three-pointer from Oluwafemi Akindele. However, the Falcons would take over in the final minute of the first, finishing the quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 22-15. Fanshawe continued their run in the second and led 26-15 before the Knights finally scored. Again, Niagara slowly closed the gap and were within four but a hook shot by Alfred Johnson just before the half had the Falcons up by six, 41-35.

Halfway through the third quarter, the lead was still six for the Falcons. The game remained close and with three minutes left in the quarter, Johnson threw down a massive alley-oop dunk for Fanshawe, bringing the fans to their feet. With 50 seconds left in the third, the Knights took the lead on a free throw by Jordan McDonald but Fanshawe scored at the buzzer on a layup by Van Iperen to put the Falcons up 58-57 with one quarter to play. Fanshawe extended the lead to seven early in the fourth on a pair of baseline jumpers by Connor Therrien. With one minute left in the game, Fanshawe’s Chris Parker knocked down a free throw to put the Falcons up four. After a Niagara basket, Moses Orozco-Rayo hit both his free throws to put the game out of reach. Fanshawe would win the game by a final score of 77-71.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Filip Pejic – 18 points, 10 rebounds

Lex Van Iperen – 12 points, 11 rebounds

Niagara’s Top Performer:

Oluwafemi Akindele – 15 points

The Falcons play their final regular season game of the year on Tuesday, February 21, when they travel to Hamilton, Ontario to take on the Mohawk Mountaineers (4-10) at 8pm.

Game Recap – Women’s Basketball – Feb. 17/17

Niagara Knights vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Friday night, in their final regular season home game of the year, the Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team (12-5) defeated the Niagara Knights (12-6) by a final score of 73-59. The Falcons are in third place in the OCAA West Division and are ranked #5 in Ontario.

The Falcons scored on the opening possession of the game but four quick points by the Knights gave Niagara the early lead. With the game tied 4-4, the Knights hit a three-pointer from the corner but Fanshawe’s Mikhalia Wright came back on the next play and hit one of her own to tie the game once again. The Falcons took the lead on a pair of free throws by Wright and led by as many as six in the quarter. Fanshawe led 18-14 after one quarter of play, with Wright scoring 12 points. In the second, after Niagara closed the gap to two, Fanshawe’s Ali Vlasman hit a runner in the lane plus made a free throw to push the Falcons lead back to five. Fanshawe continued to push on offense and extended the lead to 17 after Anique Daley hit a three-pointer from just past half court as the halftime buzzer went off. The Falcons shot a blistering 57.7% from the field in the half and led 39-22.

Early in the third, Fanshawe led by as many as 19. The Knights put up a 5-0 run but Fanshawe still led by 16 with five minutes left in the quarter. A pair of banked three-pointers by the Knights closed the gap to just 10 with one minute left in the third. Heading to the final quarter, the Falcons led 54-42. With five minutes left in the game, Fanshawe still held a 14 point lead. The Knights started to take the ball inside the paint and slowly chipped away at the Falcons lead. Niagara got as close as nine, 62-53, but down the stretch, Fanshawe made their shots and won the game by a final score of 73-59.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Mikhalia Wright – 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Anique Daley – 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Ali Vlasman – 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Niagara’s Top Performers:

Courtney McPherson – 21 points, 13 rebounds

Alyssa McCabe – 12 points, 7 rebounds

Next up, Fanshawe plays their final regular season game of the year on Tuesday, February 21, when they travel to Hamilton, Ontario to take on the CCAA #13 ranked Mohawk Mountaineers (12-4).