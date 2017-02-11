Falcons Saturday Volleyball Report: Men Clinch West

Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball Clinch First Place in OCAA West Division

Defending Champion Falcons Headed to OCAA Provincial Championship at Mohawk College

(London, Ontario) – After a 3-0 win over the Boreal Viperes (0-17) on Saturday afternoon, the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (16-1) has clinched first place in the OCAA West Division. The Falcons will now have a bye to the OCAA Provincial Championship February 23-25 at Mohawk College in Hamilton, ON.

The Falcons, who are ranked #1 in the CCAA National Rankings, are currently on a 12 game winning streak. Fanshawe has a very balanced attack but is led by second year outside hitter James Jackson (London, ON), who is averaging 4.4 points per set, third most in the OCAA. 10 other Falcons all average over 1 point per set.

The Falcons have one more game remaining in their regular season on Sunday, February 11 at 3pm versus the Cambrian Golden Shield (2-14).

The Fanshawe Falcons are proud to host the 2017 CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship from March 9-11. Tournament passes are now on sale for $30 at the front gate of all Fanshawe Falcons home games, at the Fanshawe Athletics office (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm) as well as the Fanshawe Biz Booth (Monday to Thursday, 9am-8pm and Friday 9am-7pm). Falcons Platinum Packs are also available at the Fanshawe Athletics office for $100 and include a premium reserved seat along the baseline, special pass holder’s entrance and access to the new Falcons Suite, which will have free pizza and a cash bar during Falcons evening games.

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Feb. 11/17

Boreal Viperes vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (16-1) defeated the Boreal Viperes (0-17) in three straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-19. With the win, the Falcons have clinched first place in the OCAA West Division and will have a bye to the OCAA Provincial Championship February 23-25 at Mohawk College. The Falcons, who are ranked #1 in the CCAA National Rankings, are currently on a 12 game winning streak.

Both teams made some early unforced errors but the Falcons settled down and a big block by Alec Bugler fired up the home team. Back-to-back aces by Kevin Best pushed the Falcons lead to five. Fanshawe took over in the second half of the set and won 25-15. The Falcons started the second with blocks by both Jacob Scobie and Best, setting the tone early in the set. Mike Liscumb took over in the middle, with a number of huge kills for the Falcons. Fanshawe pulled away and took the second set 25-10. The start of the third set was close, with the Falcons only leading by one midway through the set. After the Falcons took an eight point lead behind some tough serving by Bugler, Boreal crept back and kept the game close but Fanshawe went on to win the set 25-19. In another balanced attack, four Falcons all scored in double figures.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Sam Otten – 11 points (9 kills, 2 aces)

Kevin Best – 10 points (6 kills, 4 aces)

Boreal’s Top Performers:

Christian Mian – 9 points (7 kills, 2 blocks)

Fanshawe will play their final regular season game on Sunday, February 12, when they host the Cambrian Golden Shield (2-14) at 3 p.m.

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Feb. 11/17

Boreal Viperes vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (10-7) defeated the Boreal Viperes (0-17) in three straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-8. The Falcons are in fourth place in the OCAA West Division and are ranked #6 in Ontario.

The Falcons jumped ahead 6-0 in the first set, including a pair of aces by setter Darian Gropp. Fanshawe continued to serve tough, finishing the set with eight aces as a team. Fanshawe would win the first set 25-13. In the second, Boreal took a 1-0 lead but a kill by Libby Furtado tied the game at 1. With the score tied 3-3, Fanshawe’s Sophia DaSilva served eight straight to give the Falcons a commanding 11-3 lead. Fanshawe’s serve was too much for the Viperes, as the Falcons would take the second set by a final score of 25-11. Great serving by DaSilva continued in the third for the Falcons, as they pulled ahead early and never looked back. Huge kills by Meghan Morelli and Renee McCormick propelled Fanshawe to the win, taking the set 25-8 and winning the match in three straight sets.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 13 points (7 kills, 6 aces)

Renee McCormick – 9 points (8 kills, 1 ace)

Sophia DaSilva – 7 points (6 aces, 1 kill)

Boreal’s Top Performers:

Emilie Goulet – 4 points (3 kills, 1 ace)

Melanie Leger – 3 points (1 kill, 1 ace, 1 block)

Fanshawe plays their final regular season game on Sunday, February 12, when they host the Cambrian Golden Shield (7-9) at 1 p.m.