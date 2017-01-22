Falcons Saturday Court Report

Game Recap – Men’s Basketball – Jan. 21/17

Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday night, the Fanshawe Men’s Basketball team (5-6) were defeated by the #8 CCAA ranked Humber Hawks (9-2) by a final score of 74-64. The Falcons are in fourth place in the OCAA West Division.

The tempo was very fast paced to start the game, with both teams taking the ball to the basket. Fanshawe’s DeAndre Austin scored two straight baskets at the rim to give the Falcons an early 4-2 lead. Both teams were playing tight defense and halfway through the quarter, the score was 7-6 for Fanshawe. After the first quarter, the game was tied 13-13. The Hawks started the second with back-to-back steals and layups to take a four point lead but Fanshawe’s Chris Parker came right back with a rainbow three pointer to close the gap to one. On the next possession, Parker took the ball to the rim and got the hoop to give Fanshawe the lead. Humber retook the lead and with two minutes left in the quarter, led 27-24. The Falcons closed the gap to one but Humber took a 31-30 lead into the half. Austin led all scorers with 10 points at the break.

In the third, both teams were in early foul trouble. Halfway through the third quarter the game was tied. After a number of made free throws, the Falcons took their first lead of the second half, 45-43, on a layup by Mohamed Alor. Humber came back with a 10-2 run to finish the quarter and led 53-47 heading into the final quarter of play. Parker started the fourth with a three pointer but Humber came right back with three of their own. Fanshawe and Humber continued to trade baskets, but with five minutes left in the quarter, Austin made two straight layups and pulled the Falcons to within one, 60-59. After a timeout, the Filip Pejic hit a three pointer from the corner to give the Falcons the lead. Unfortunately for the Falcons, in the final two minutes, the Hawks went on a 13-2 run and won the game by a final score of 74-64.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

DeAndre Austin – 16 points, 7 rebounds

Chris Parker – 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Humber’s Top Performers:

Trevor Mollison – 19 points, 3 rebounds

Gibson Edeful – 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Fanshawe returns to action on Friday, February 3, when they travel to Windsor, Ontario to take on the St. Clair Saints (4-6).

Game Recap – Women’s Basketball – Jan. 21/17

Humber Hawks vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday evening, fans at the Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre were treated to one of the best Falcons Women’s Basketball games of the year as the Fanshawe Women’s Basketball team (7-4) were defeated in a thriller by the #1 CCAA ranked Humber Hawks (11-0). Fanshawe is in fourth place in the OCAA West Division and ranked #5 in Ontario.

Both teams came out in the first quarter with fantastic defense. Two minutes into the game, neither team had been able to score. With 1:30 left in the quarter, the Falcons were down seven, 11-4, until Mikhalia Wright knocked down a big three pointer to cut the Hawks lead to four. At the end of the first, the Falcons were down 11-7. Natalie Warren started the second with an elbow jumper for the Falcons to close the gap to just two. However, the Hawks extended their lead and were up by 11 after a 13-2 run. A layup by Ali Vlasman stopped the run but the Falcons still found themselves down by nine midway through the second quarter. As the half came to a close, both teams traded baskets but the Hawks still led by nine, 28-19. Humber’s Alenna Domingo led all scorers with 16 points.

The defensive intensity continued to start the second half. After being down by 12, the Falcons scored six straight points including layups by both Laura Vere and Anique Daley to cut the Hawks lead to six. With three minutes left in the quarter, Fanshawe’s Wright brought the gym to their feet, hitting her second three pointer of the game to cut the Hawks lead to just five. At the end of the third, the Hawks led 43-35. In the fourth, back-to-back three pointers by Wright and Vere closed the Hawks lead to just four, the closest it had been since the first quarter. Then, with two minutes left in the game, Vere hit yet another three pointer and the Falcons were within one, 55-54. After a Humber basket, Warren drove the lane with 45 seconds and made the basket, and once again Humber’s lead was just one. Humber scored again with 11 seconds left to lead by three. The Falcons had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but came up just short as the Hawks won the game 59-56.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Mikhalia Wright – 14 points, 9 rebounds

Ali Vlasman – 12 points, 8 rebounds

Humber’s Top Performers:

Alenna Domingo – 28 points, 9 rebounds

Ceejay Nofuentee – 17 points, 7 rebounds

Fanshawe’s next game is on the road on Saturday, January 28, when they travel to Sudbury, Ontario to take on the Cambrian Golden Shield (1-11).

Game Recap – Men’s Volleyball – Jan. 21/17

Conestoga Condors vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon at the Glenn Johnston Athletic Centre, the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team (11-1) defeated the Conestoga Condors (4-8) in three straight sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-8). Fanshawe is in first place in the OCAA West Division and is ranked #1 in Ontario and #3 in Canada.

After starting the first set tied at 1, Fanshawe scored four straight including two massive kills by outside hitter James Jackson, to take a quick 5-1 lead. Jackson continued to dominate, serving three straight aces, putting the Falcons up 11-2. The Falcons took the first set by a final score of 25-13 including six aces. Jackson finished the set with a game-high seven points.

In the second, a pair of kills to start the set by David AuCoin set the tone for Fanshawe. The Condors came back and tied the game at nine but a back row kill by Jackson gave Fanshawe the lead again. The teams went point for point until Fanshawe’s Sam Otten scored two straight, giving the Falcons the three point edge. The Falcons pulled away late, finishing the game on a 5-1 run, to take the set 25-19.

The Falcons started the third set right where they left off in the second, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Fanshawe was all over the Condors at the net, putting up block after block and extending their lead to double digits at 14-4. Fanshawe went on to take the third set by a score of 25-8. Six different Falcons had at least five points in the match as the Falcons won 3-0.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

James Jackson –14 points (10 kills, 4 aces)

Sam Otten – 11 points (8 kills, 3 aces)

Conestoga’s Top Performers:

Charles Nolson – 5 points (4 kills, 1 ace)

Fanshawe returns to action at home this Thursday, January 26, when they take on the Sheridan Bruins (5-6).

Game Recap – Women’s Volleyball – Jan. 21/17

Conestoga Condors vs. Fanshawe Falcons

(London, Ontario) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (7-5) defeated the Conestoga Condors (1-11) in three straight sets by scores of 25-13, 28-26 and 25-15. The Falcons have now won four straight league games and are in fourth place in the OCAA West Division.

In the first set, with the game tied 6-6, Falcons Meghan Morelli scored three straight points, forcing the Condors to take a timeout. The Falcons continued to push behind some tough serving and led by as many as 12 in the set. The Falcons finished the game on an 11-1 run and took the first set 25-13. Morelli, Darian Gropp and Allysha Couch scored four a piece in the set.

In the second, Fanshawe jumped ahead 5-1 and the Condors called an early timeout. With Fanshawe’s Hunter Medd serving, the Falcons scored 10 straight points and took a commanding 11-1 lead. The Condors went on their own 9-3 run but a huge kill by Morelli brought the Falcons home crowd back to their feet. Conestoga came back and took the lead 24-23 but the Falcons fought back, tying the game at 24, 25 and 26 before scoring three straight and taking the set, 28-26.

Fanshawe led from start to finish in the third. In a total team effort, seven different players all scored in the set on their way to the 25-15 set victory. Morelli led all players with 16 points in the match.

Fanshawe’s Top Performers:

Meghan Morelli – 16 points (15 kills, 1 ace)

Sophia DaSilva – 11 points (7 kills, 4 aces)

Conestoga’s Top Performers:

Tori Kozak – 8 points (6 aces, 2 kills)

Fanshawe returns to the court on Thursday, January 26, when they host the Sheridan Bruins (5-6).