Falcons’ Morelli Makes Big First Impression

New Women’s Volleyball Recruit Makes Big First Impression as a Falcon

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Women’s Volleyball team (5-5) has added former U Sports student-athlete Meghan Morelli (London, ON) to their team for the second half of their OCAA season. Morelli, an outside hitter, played at the University of Guelph last year and averaged 2.14 points per set.

Last Saturday, in her first game as a Falcon, Morelli dominated and led Fanshawe to an impressive 3-0 win over the Redeemer Royals (4-7) with scores of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-20. Morelli finished the match with a game-high 19 points including 14 kills on 22 attempts, three service aces and two blocks. With the OCAA leader in points per set sitting at 4.9, Morelli, who is averaging 6.3 points per set, is already making a huge impact on the program.

The Falcons are on the road tonight, Thursday, January 19, taking on the Mohawk Mountaineers (7-4) at 6pm. Mohawk is in fourth place in the OCAA West Division standings, just one spot above the Falcons.